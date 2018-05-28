Photo gallery: Twins 8, Royals 5

Minnesota Twins' Eddie Rosario applauds in front of Kansas City Royals shortstop Alcides Escobar after Rosario hit a three-run double in the eighth inning during Monday's baseball game on May 28, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Jakob Junis throws the second inning during Monday's baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, on May 28, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Lance Lynn throws in the second inning during Monday's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, on May 28, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez follows through on a single in the second inning during Monday's baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, on May 28, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Alex Gordon connects on a single in the second inning during Monday's baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, on May 28, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Alex Gordon follows through on a single in the second inning during Monday's baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, on May 28, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez laughs while standing on third in the second inning during Monday's baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, on May 28, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Jon Jay rounds the bases on a double in the third inning during Monday's baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, on May 28, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Minnesota Twins' Max Kepler reaches third on a triple in the second inning during Monday's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, on May 28, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Jon Jay signals to the dugout after reaching on a double in the third inning during Monday's baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, on May 28, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Minnesota Twins' Mitch Garver is hit by a pitch from Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Jakob Junis in the fourth inning during Monday's baseball game on May 28, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Alex Gordon breaks his bat on a single in the fourth inning during Monday's baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, on May 28, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Minnesota Twins' Miguel Sano connects on a two run home run in the fifth inning during Monday's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, on May 28, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Minnesota Twins' Miguel Sano follows through on a two run home run in the fifth inning during Monday's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, on May 28, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals center fielder Jon Jay couldn't reach two-run home run ball hit by Minnesota Twins' Miguel Sano in the fifth inning during Monday's baseball game on May 28, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Minnesota Twins' Miguel Sano points to the dugout after hitting a two-run home run in the fifth inning during Monday's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, on May 28, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Jakob Junis adjusts his hat after giving up a two-run home run to Minnesota Twins' Miguel Sano in the fifth inning during Monday's baseball game on May 28, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Mike Moustakas follows through on a two-run double in the fifth inning during Monday's baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, on May 28, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Whit Merrifield and Jon Jay are congratulated after scoring on a double by Mike Moustakas in the fifth inning during Monday's baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, on May 28, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Mike Moustakas stands on second after hitting a two-run double in the fifth inning during Monday's baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, on May 28, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Minnesota's Mitch Garver scores behind Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez on a single by Brian Dozier in the sixth inning.
Kansas City Royals' Jon Jay sprints down the base path on a double in the seventh inning during Monday's baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, on May 28, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals shortstop Alcides Escobar throws to first for the out on Minnesota Twins' Eduardo Escobar to end the top of the seventh inning during Monday's baseball game on May 28, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Jon Jay of the Royals is tagged out by Twins third baseman Miguel Sanó on a fielder’s choice by Whit Merrifield in the seventh inning Monday at Kauffman Stadium.
Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Burch Smith throws in the seventh inning during Monday's baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, on May 28, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals shortstop Alcides Escobar couldn't catch a flyable in front of left fielder Alex Gordon hit for a single by Minnesota Twins' Robbie Grossman in the eighth inning during Monday's baseball game on May 28, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Minnesota Twins' Brian Dozier scores behind Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez on a three-run double by Eddie Rosario in the eighth inning during Monday's baseball game on May 28, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Minnesota Twins' Brian Dozier points to Eddie Rosario at second after Rosario hit a three-run double in the eighth inning during Monday's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, on May 28, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Burch Smith walks back to the dugout after giving up a three-run double to Minnesota Twins' Eddie Rosario in the eighth inning during Monday's baseball game on May 28, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Minnesota Twins' Eddie Rosario steals third under the tag of Kansas City Royals third baseman Ramon Torres in the eighth inning during Monday's baseball game on May 28, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Eddie Rosario points toward the Twins’ dugout after reaching second base with a three-run double in the eighth inning as Royals shortstop Alcides Escobar throws home.
Minnesota Twins' Eddie Rosario connects on a three-run double in the eighth inning during Monday's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, on May 28, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Minnesota Twins' Eddie Rosario follows through on a three-run double in the eighth inning during Monday's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, on May 28, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Minnesota Twins relief pitcher Fernando Rodney celebrates closing out the ninth inning for a 8-5 win during Monday's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, on May 28, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Marcie Robertson, who's husband Army Sergeant First Class Forrest Robertson was killed serving in Afghanistan, throws out the first pitch with her family looking on before Monday's baseball game between the Kansas City Royals and Minnesota Twins on May 28, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals Mike Moustakas and Drew Butera join Gold Star Robertson family members, Kristie, 18, Evelyn, 15, Alia, 10 and Marcie Robertson after throwing out the first pitch before Monday's baseball game between the Kansas City Royals and Minnesota Twins on May 28, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. Marcie's husband, Army Sergeant First Class Forrest Robertson, was killed serving in Afghanistan.
Kansas City Royals shortstop Alcides Escobar stops a ground ball single by Minnesota Twins' Brian Dozier in the eighth inning during Monday's baseball game on May 28, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Jorge Soler is congratulated after hitting a ninth inning solo home run during Monday's baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, on May 28, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
