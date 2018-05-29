Royals fall, 8-5, against Twins as Jakob Junis takes the loss

KC Royals backup catcher Drew Butera hit a two-run RBI single in the 10th inning of Wednesday's 5-2 win over the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium. It keyed the victory and the Royals' I-70 series win.
Royals' starting pitcher Jason Hammel threw seven innings and allowed one run while yielding nine hits in a 5-1 win over the Cardinals on Tuesday at Busch Stadium. It was his first win since September 2017.
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Eric Skoglund threw three scoreless innings before the New York Yankees bats started hitting home runs that resulted in a 10-1 win against the Royals on May 20, 2018.
Royals farmhand and DST Athlete, Bryan Brickhouse hadn't pitched in a game since 2015, but threw 100 mph in a live game during spring training. It was the first time he ever lit up three digits on the radar gun.
Kansas City Royals' pitching coach Cal Eldred is working with the starting rotation to help them overcome a rough stretch of outings. Entering May 17, 2018, the Royals had the worst ERA in baseball and their starters' ERA was third-worst.
Kansas City Royals starter Ian Kennedy gave up three runs in the first inning to the Tampa Bay Rays on May 15, 2018, but kept the game close as the Royals tied the game late on a Whit Merrifield two-run single. The Rays won 6-5.
Kansas City Royals starter Eric Skoglund pitched into the eighth inning, but a wild play at the plate in the sixth between Tampa Bay Rays' Adeiny Hechavarria and Salvador Perez gave the Rays a 2-1 win on May 14, 2018.
The Kansas City Star's Maria Torres and Sam Mellinger talk on May 14, 2018 about Royals' first baseman Lucas Duda, who went on the disabled list with right foot plantar fasciitis, Hunter Dozier being recalled from Omaha and Danny Duffy's struggles.