Royals Eric Skoglund on results of his MRI

The results of an MRI on Kansas City Royals pitcher Eric Skoglund reveal a Grade 1 spring and fluid around his ulnar nerve.
John Sleezer
Bryan Brickhouse offseason testimonial

Royals farmhand and DST Athlete, Bryan Brickhouse hadn't pitched in a game since 2015, but threw 100 mph in a live game during spring training. It was the first time he ever lit up three digits on the radar gun.