Photo gallery: Yankees 10, Royals 1

Kansas City Royals mascot Sluggerrr poses for a New York Yankees fan before Sunday's baseball game on May 20, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Lou Piniella practices his pitching before throwing the first pitch before Sunday's baseball game between the Kansas City Royals and New York Yankees on May 20, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Former Kansas City Royals player Lou Piniella throws out the first pitch before Sunday's baseball game between the Royals and New York Yankees on May 20, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals manager Ned Yost visits with Lou Piniella before Sunday's baseball game against the New York Yankees on May 20, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Eric Skoglund throws in the first inning during Sunday's baseball game against the New York Yankees on May 20, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
New York Yankees' Aaron Judge strikes out in the first inning during Sunday's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals on May 20, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
New York Yankees starting pitcher Sonny Gray follows through on a pitch in the first inning during Sunday's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals on May 20, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals second baseman Whit Merrifield forces out New York Yankees' Miguel Andujar at second but couldn't complete the triple play at first hit into by Austin Romine in the second inning during Sunday's baseball game on May 20, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Eric Skoglund smiles at New York Yankees' Austin Romine after he hit into a double play that was almost a triple play in the second inning during Sunday's baseball game on May 20, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
New York Yankees' Tyler Austin rounds the bases on a two run home run in the fourth inning during Sunday's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals on May 20, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Eric Skoglund slams the rosin bag down after giving up a two run home run to New York Yankees' Tyler Austin in the fourth inning during Sunday's baseball game on May 20, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
New York Yankees' Tyler Austin is congratulated by Aaron Hicks after Austin hit a two-run home run in the fourth inning during Sunday's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals on May 20, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
New York Yankees' Miguel Andujar slides into third in front of Kansas City Royals third baseman Mike Moustakas on a triple in the fourth inning during Sunday's baseball game on May 20, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
New York Yankees' Austin Romine breaks his bat on an RBI single top core Miguel Andujar in the fourth inning during Sunday's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals on May 20, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
New York Yankees' Miguel Andujar scores in front of Kansas City Royals catcher Drew Butera on a single by Austin Romine in the fourth inning during Sunday's baseball game on May 20, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
New York Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton reaches second as the ball bounces away from Kansas City Royals second baseman Whit Merrifield in the fifth inning during Sunday's baseball game on May 20, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
New York Yankees' Aaron Hicks connects on a triple in the fifth inning during Sunday's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals on May 20, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
New York Yankees' Aaron Hicks follows through on a triple in the fifth inning during Sunday's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals on May 20, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals center fielder Jon Jay couldn't run down a triple by New York Yankees' Aaron Hicks in the fifth inning during Sunday's baseball game on May 20, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Eric Skoglund walks back to the mound after giving up a triple to New York Yankees' Aaron Hicks in the fifth inning during Sunday's baseball game on May 20, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Jorge Soler is hit by a pitch from New York Yankees starting pitcher Sonny Gray in the seventh inning during Sunday's baseball game on May 20, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
New York Yankees' Tyler Austin connects on a two run home run in the fifth inning during Sunday's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals on May 20, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
New York Yankees' Tyler Austin follows through on a two run home run in the fifth inning during Sunday's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals on May 20, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals center fielder Jon Jay couldn't reach a two run home run ball hit by New York Yankees' Tyler Austin in the fifth inning during Sunday's baseball game on May 20, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Eric Skoglund waits for New York Yankees' Tyler Austin to round the bases on a two run home run in the fifth inning during Sunday's baseball game on May 20, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
New York Yankees' Tyler Austin is congratulated by Miguel Andujar as Aaron Hicks looks on in front of Kansas City Royals catcher Drew Butera following a two run home run by Andujar in the fifth inning during Sunday's baseball game against the on May 20, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Brian Flynn throws in the sixth inning during Sunday's baseball game against the New York Yankees on May 20, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
New York Yankees starting pitcher Sonny Gray throws in the sixth inning during Sunday's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals on May 20, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
New York Yankees starting pitcher Sonny Gray throws in the sixth inning during Sunday's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals on May 20, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
New York Yankees starting pitcher Sonny Gray throws in the sixth inning during Sunday's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals on May 20, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Jorge Soler is hit by a pitch from New York Yankees starting pitcher Sonny Gray in the seventh inning during Sunday's baseball game on May 20, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
New York Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres forces out Kansas City Royals' Mike Moustakas at second and completes the double play on Salvador Perez in the seventh inning during Sunday's baseball game on May 20, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Hunter Dozier connects on a single in the eighth inning during Sunday's baseball game against the New York Yankees on May 20, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
New York Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres throws out Kansas City Royals' Alex Gordon at first on a ground ball in the eighth inning during Sunday's baseball game on May 20, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
New York Yankees catcher Austin Romine talks with starting pitcher Sonny Gray in the eighth inning during Sunday's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals on May 20, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Jon Jay follows through on an RBI single in the eighth inning to score Hunter Dozier during Sunday's baseball game against the New York Yankees on May 20, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Hunter Dozier scores on a single by Jon Jay in the eighth inning during Sunday's baseball game against the New York Yankees on May 20, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Hunter Dozier is greeted by Jorge Soler after Dozier scored on a single by Jon Jay in the eighth inning during Sunday's baseball game against the New York Yankees on May 20, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
New York Yankees' Miguel Andujar follows through on a solo home run in the ninth inning off Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Jason Adam during Sunday's baseball game on May 20, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
New York Yankees' Miguel Andujar celebrates his solo home run in the ninth inning during Sunday's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals on May 20, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Jason Adam throws in the ninth inning during Sunday's baseball game against the New York Yankees on May 20, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
A New York Yankees fan catches the home run ball of Austin Romine in the ninth inning before falling back to his seat as Kansas City Royals center fielder Jon Jay looks on during Sunday's baseball game on May 20, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Jason Adam waits for New York Yankees' Austin Romine to round the bases on a solo home run in the ninth inning during Sunday's baseball game on May 20, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Jason Adam throws in the ninth inning during Sunday's baseball game against the New York Yankees on May 20, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Jorge Soler strikes out to end the eighth inning as New York Yankees catcher Austin Romine heads to the dugout during Sunday's baseball game on May 20, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
New York Yankees' Miguel Andujar connects on a solo home run in the ninth inning during Sunday's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals on May 20, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
New York Yankees' Austin Romine connects on a solo home run in the ninth inning during Sunday's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals on May 20, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
New York Yankees relief pitcher A.J. Cole and catcher Austin Romine celebrate their 10-1 win after Sunday's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals on May 20, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Rain falls at the Truman Sports Complex before Sunday's baseball game between the Kansas City Royals and New York Yankees on May 20, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
