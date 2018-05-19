Photo gallery: Yankees 8, Royals 3

Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Danny Duffy gets a new ball after giving up a three run home run to New York Yankees' Gleyber Torres in the fourth inning during Saturday's baseball game on May 19, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Former Kansas City Royals Johnny Damon, Carlos Beltran and Jermaine Dye before Saturday's baseball game between the Royals and New York Yankees on May 19, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Former Kansas City Royals pitcher Bret Saberhagen throws out the first pitch before Saturday's baseball game against the New York Yankees on May 19, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Former Kansas City Royals (from left) Lou Piniella, Amos Otis, Dennis Leonard, Willie Wilson, Bret Saberhagen, Johnny Damon, Jermaine Dye, Mike Sweeney, George Brett, Carlos Beltran and Frank White before Saturday's baseball game on May 19, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Danny Duffy throws in the second inning during Saturday's baseball game against the New York Yankees on May 19, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals' Whit Merrifield walks to the dugout after striking out in the second inning during Saturday's baseball game against the New York Yankees on May 19, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
New York Yankees' Aaron Hicks connects on an in the park home run in the third inning during Saturday's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals on May 19, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
New York Yankees' Aaron Hicks follows through on an in the park in the third inning during Saturday's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals on May 19, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
New York Yankees' Aaron Hicks smiles as he heads for the plate on an in the park in the third inning during Saturday's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals on May 19, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
New York Yankees' Aaron Hicks is congratulated by Aaron Judge after Hicks hit an in the park home run in the third inning during Saturday's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals on May 19, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals' Alcides Escobar is greeted in the dugout after scoring on a double by Ryan Goins in the third inning during Saturday's baseball game against the New York Yankees on May 19, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez breaks his bat on a strike in the third inning during Saturday's baseball game against the New York Yankees on May 19, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez breaks his bat on a strike in the third inning during Saturday's baseball game against the New York Yankees on May 19, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
New York Yankees' Gleyber Torres follows through on a three run home run in the fourth inning during Saturday's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals on May 19, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
New York Yankees' Gleyber Torres rounds the bases on a three run home run in the fourth inning during Saturday's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals on May 19, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
New York Yankees' Gleyber Torres is congratulated by third base coach Phil Nevin after hitting a three run home run in the fourth inning during Saturday's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals on May 19, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
New York Yankees' Gleyber Torres is congratulated by Clint Frazier and Ronald Torreyes after hitting a three run home run in the fourth inning during Saturday's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals on May 19, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Burch Smith throws in the fifth inning during Saturday's baseball game against the New York Yankees on May 19, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
New York Yankees starting pitcher Luis Severino throws in the fifth inning during Saturday's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals on May 19, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
New York Yankees starting pitcher Luis Severino throws in the fifth inning during Saturday's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals on May 19, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals' Mike Moustakas connects on an RBI single to score Ryan Goins in the fifth inning during Saturday's baseball game against the New York Yankees on May 19, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Mike Moustakas is tagged out at the plate by New York Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez on a double by Salvador Perez to end Saturday’s fifth inning at Kauffman Stadium.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals' Alex Gordon strikes out in the sixth inning as New York Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez throws the ball back during Saturday's baseball game on May 19, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals' Whit Merrifield advances to third before the ball reaches New York Yankees third baseman Miguel Andujar on a fly ball out by Hunter Dozier in the sixth inning during Saturday's baseball game on May 19, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
New York Yankees starting pitcher Luis Severino tosses out Kansas City Royals' Alcides Escobar at first on a ground ball out to end the sixth inning during Saturday's baseball game on May 19, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
New York Yankees' Gary Sanchez follows through on a solo home run in the seventh inning during Saturday's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals on May 19, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals left fielder Alex Gordon walks away as the home run ball of New York Yankees' Gary Sanchez lands in the bullpen in the seventh inning during Saturday's baseball game on May 19, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
New York Yankees' Gary Sanchez rounds the bases on a solo home run as Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Burch Smith heads back to the mound in the seventh inning during Saturday's baseball game on May 19, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
New York Yankees' Gary Sanchez is congratulated by Tyler Austin after Sanchez hit a solo home run in the seventh inning during Saturday's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals on May 19, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
New York Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton connects on a solo home run in the ninth inning during Saturday's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals on May 19, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
New York Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton watches his solo home run in the ninth inning during Saturday's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals on May 19, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez watches as New York Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton is congratulated by Gary Sanchez after Stanton's solo home run in the ninth inning during Saturday's baseball gameon May 19, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
New York Yankees' Gary Sanchez follows through on a solo home run in the ninth inning during Saturday's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals on May 19, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
New York Yankees' Gary Sanchez watches his solo home run in the ninth inning during Saturday's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals on May 19, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Blaine Boyer looks at his glove as New York Yankees' Gary Sanchez rounds the bases on a solo home run in the ninth inning during Saturday's baseball game on May 19, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
New York Yankees relief pitcher Aroldis Chapman throws in the ninth inning during Saturday's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals on May 19, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals' Hunter Dozier is tagged out by New York Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres as he comes off the base trying to steal on a passed ball in the ninth inning during Saturday's baseball game on May 19, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com