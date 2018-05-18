Photo gallery: Royals 5, Yankees 2

Kansas City Royals' Whit Merrifield takes the splash from Salvador Perez after the teams 5-2 win during Friday's baseball game against the New York Yankees .
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Jakob Junis throws in the first inning during Friday's baseball game against the New York Yankees on May 18, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
New York Yankees starting pitcher CC Sabathia throws in the first inning during Friday's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals on May 18, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
New York Yankees center fielder Aaron Hicks chases down a double by Kansas City Royals' Whit Merrifield in the first inning during Friday's baseball game on May 18, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals' Whit Merrifield steals third before the tag from New York Yankees third baseman Miguel Andujar in the first inning during Friday's baseball game on May 18, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez follows through on an RBI single to score Whit Merrifield in the first inning during Friday's baseball game against the New York Yankees on May 18, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
New York Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres couldn't field an RBI single by Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez that scored Whit Merrifield in the first inning during Friday's baseball game on May 18, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals' Whit Merrifield is greeted by Hunter Dozier after Merrifield scored on a single by Salvador Perez in the first inning during Friday's baseball game against the New York Yankees on May 18, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Jakob Junis throws in the third inning during Friday's baseball game against the New York Yankees on May 18, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
New York Yankees shortstop Didi Gregorius watches Kansas City Royals' Abraham Almonte round second and head for third on a single by Whit Merrifield in the third inning during Friday's baseball game on May 18, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Whit Merrifield steals second before the throw to New York Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres in the third inning during Friday's baseball game on May 18, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Whit Merrifield connects on a single that advances Abraham Almonte to third in the third inning during Friday's baseball game against the New York Yankees on May 18, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
New York Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres misplays a ground ball hit by Kansas City Royals' Jon Jay for a fielding error that allowed Abraham Almonte to score from third in the third inning during Friday's baseball game on May 18, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals' Abraham Almonte is greeted by Hunter Dozier after Almonte scored on a fielding error by New York Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres with the bases loaded on a ground ball hit by Jon Jay in the third inning during Friday's baseball game against the on May 18, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
New York Yankees starting pitcher CC Sabathia receives a visit to the mound from catcher Gary Sanchez and pitching coach Larry Rothschild in the third inning during Friday's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals on May 18, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals' Hunter Dozier takes ball four with the bases loaded to score Whit Merrifield from third in the third inning during Friday's baseball game against the New York Yankees on May 18, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals' Whit Merrifield walks across home plate in front of New York Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez on a bases loaded walk of Hunter Dozier in the third inning during Friday's baseball game on May 18, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals' Hunter Dozier gets a smile from first base coach Mitch Maier after Dozier walked with the bases loaded to score Whit Merrifield in the third inning during Friday's baseball game against the New York Yankees on May 18, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals second baseman Whit Merrifield throws out New York Yankees' Didi Gregorius at first on a ground ball to end the top of the fifth inning during Friday's baseball game on May 18, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Royals starting pitcher Jakob Junis gives out high-fives in the dugout after getting out of the fifth inning.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
New York Yankees starting pitcher CC Sabathia waits for Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez to round the bases on a solo home run in the fifth inning during Friday's baseball game on May 18, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez celebrates his solo home run in front of New York Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez in the fifth inning during Friday's baseball game on May 18, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez celebrates his fifth inning solo home run in the dugout during Friday's baseball game against the New York Yankees on May 18, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals shortstop Alcides Escobar and center fielder Abraham Almonte couldn't reach a single by New York Yankees' Aaron Hicks in the sixth inning during Friday's baseball game on May 18, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Jakob Junis is relieved in the sixth inning during Friday's baseball game against the New York Yankees on May 18, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals pitching coach Cal Eldred talks with starting pitcher Jakob Junis after being relieved in the sixth inndng during Friday's baseball game against the New York Yankees on May 18, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals manager Ned Yost gives starting pitcher Jakob Junis a fist bump after relieving him in the sixth inning during Friday's baseball game against the New York Yankees on May 18, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Jakob Junis and manager Ned Yost watch in the sixth inning after Junis was relieved during Friday's baseball game against the New York Yankees on May 18, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
New York Yankees' Neil Walker signals to the dugout after hitting an RBI single that scored Giancarlo Stanton in the sixth inning during Friday's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals on May 18, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
New York Yankees' Miguel Andujar connects on a sacrifice fly to score Aaron Hicks in the sixth inning during Friday's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals on May 18, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
New York Yankees' Miguel Andujar follows through on a sacrifice fly to score Aaron Hicks in the sixth inning during Friday's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals on May 18, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Tim Hill pats starting pitcher Jakob Junis on the shoulder after Hill gave up two runs in relief of Junis in the sixth inning during Friday's baseball game against the New York Yankees on May 18, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Tim Hill walks back to the mound after giving up a sacrifice fly to New York Yankees' Miguel Andujar in the sixth inning to score Aaron Hicks during Friday's baseball game on May 18, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge couldn't reach an RBI double by Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez that scored Mike Moustakas in the seventh inning during Friday's baseball game against the on May 18, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals' Mike Moustakas scores in front of New York Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez on a double by Salvador Perez in the seventh inning during Friday's baseball game on May 18, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez celebrates his RBI double behind New York Yankees shortstop Didi Gregorius that scored Mike Moustakas in the seventh inning during Friday's baseball game on May 18, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Whit Merrifield dodges the splash from Salvador Perez after the teams 5-2 win during Friday's baseball game against the New York Yankees on May 18, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes throws out the first pitch before Friday's baseball game between the Kansas City Royals and New York Yankees on May 18, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals mascot Sluggerrr wears jorts as he meets Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes before throwing out the first pitch before Friday's baseball game against the New York Yankees on May 18, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com