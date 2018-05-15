Photo gallery: Rays 6, Royals 5

Tampa Bay Rays' Johnny Field scores behind Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez on a single by Joey Wendle in the ninth inning during Tuesday's baseball game on May 15, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Ian Kennedy throws in the first inning during Tuesday's baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays on May 15, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Tampa Bay Rays' C.J. Cron is congratulated in the dugout after hitting a two-run home run in the first inning during Tuesday's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals on May 15, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Tampa Bay Rays' Adeiny Hechavarria follows through on an RBI single in the first inning to score Matt Duffy during Tuesday's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals on May 15, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Ian Kennedy waits for a ball from catcher Salvador Perez after giving up an RBI single to Tampa Bay Rays' Adeiny Hechavarria that scored Matt Duffy in the first inning during Tuesday's baseball game on May 15, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Tampa Bay Rays' Matt Duffy is greeted in the dugout after scoring on a single by Adeiny Hechavarria in the first inning during Tuesday's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals on May 15, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Ian Kennedy receives a visit to the mound from catcher Salvador Perez in the three-run first inning during Tuesday's baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays on May 15, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Ian Kennedy receives a visit to the mound from catcher Salvador Perez and pitching coach Cal Eldred in the three-run first inning during Tuesday's baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays on May 15, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Anthony Banda throws in the first inning during Tuesday's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals on May 15, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Ian Kennedy throws in the first inning during Tuesday's baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays on May 15, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Mike Moustakas is greeted by Abraham Almonte after Moustakas scored on a ground out by Alex Gordon in the second inning during Tuesday's baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays on May 15, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Adeiny Hechavarria robs Kansas City Royals' Abraham Almonte of a hit to end the second inning during Tuesday's baseball game on May 15, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Tampa Bay Rays' Brad Miller scores in front of Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez on a sacrifice fly by Mallex Smith in third inning during Tuesday's baseball game on May 15, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Tampa Bay Rays right fielder Carlos Gomez runs down an out on Kansas City Royals' Mike Moustakas in the fourth inning during Tuesday's baseball game on May 15, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Hunter Dozier follows through on a single in the fifth inning during Tuesday's baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays on May 15, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Hunter Dozier scores in front of Tampa Bay Rays catcher Jesus Sucre on a single by Whit Merrifield in the fifth inning during Tuesday's baseball game on May 15, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. Merrifield was tagged out at second trying to stretch his single.
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Ian Kennedy throws out Tampa Bay Rays' Carlos Gomez at first on a sacrifice bunt to move the runner to third in the sixth inning during Tuesday's baseball game on May 15, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Royals right fielder Jon Jay can’t field a foul ball against the wall hit by the Rays’ Jesus Sucre in the sixth inning during Tuesday’s game at Kauffman Stadium. The Rays scored a run in the ninth inning to beat the Royals 6-5.
Tampa Bay Rays' Jesus Sucre lays down a sacrifice bunt to score Mallex Smith in the sixth inning during Tuesday's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals on May 15, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Ian Kennedy watches first baseman Hunter Dozier field a sacrifice bunt by Tampa Bay Rays' Jesus Sucre that scored Mallex Smith in the sixth inning during Tuesday's baseball game on May 15, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Kevin McCarthy follows through on a strikeout of Tampa Bay Rays' Daniel Robertson to end the top of the seventh inning during Tuesday's baseball game on May 15, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Tampa Bay Rays relief pitcher Jose Alvarado throws int he seventh inning during Tuesday's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals on May 15, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Tampa Bay Rays left fielder Denard Span couldn't reach a double by Kansas City Royals' Hunter Dozier in the seventh inning during Tuesday's baseball game on May 15, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Hunter Dozier follows through on a double in the seventh inning during Tuesday's baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays on May 15, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Whit Merrifield follows through on a two-run single in the seventh inning during Tuesday's baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays on May 15, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Whit Merrifield is congratulated by first base coach Mitch Maier on a two-run single in the seventh inning during Tuesday's baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays on May 15, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
After a brief rain shower the clouds are moving off before Tuesday's baseball game between the Kansas City Royals and Tampa Bay Rays on May 15, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Whit Merrifield connects on a two-run single in the seventh inning during Tuesday's baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays on May 15, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Alex Gordon scores behind Tampa Bay Rays catcher Jesus Sucre on a two-run single by Whit Merrifield in the seventh inning during Tuesday's baseball game on May 15, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Hunter Dozier scores behind Tampa Bay Rays catcher Jesus Sucre on a two-run single by Whit Merrifield in the seventh inning during Tuesday's baseball game on May 15, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Tim Hill throws in the eighth inning during Tuesday's baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays on May 15, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
The Royals’ Alex Gordon strikes out to end the eighth inning against the Rays on Tuesday.
Tampa Bay Rays' Joey Wendle follows through on an RBI single in the ninth inning to score Johnny Field during Tuesday's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals on May 15, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
The Rays’ Johnny Field scores on a single by Joey Wendle in the ninth inning Tuesday. The run proved to be the game-winner in Tampa Bay’s 6-5 victory.
