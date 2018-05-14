Photo gallery: Rays 2, Royals 1

Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez couldn't tag Tampa Bay Rays' Adeiny Hechavarria at the plate on an RBI single by Matt Duffy in the sixth inning during Monday's baseball game on May 14, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Eric Skoglund throws in the first inning during Monday's baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays on May 14, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Tampa Bay Rays' C.J. Cron scores past Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez on a single by Matt Duffy in the first inning during Monday's baseball game on May 14, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Eric Skoglund walks back to the mound after Tampa Bay Rays' C.J. Cron scored on a single by Matt Duffy in the first inning during Monday's baseball game on May 14, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals second baseman Whit Merrifield forces out Tampa Bay Rays' Matt Duffy at second before completing the double play on Wilson Ramos to end the first inning during Monday's baseball game on May 14, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Tampa Bay Rays relief pitcher Ryan Yarbrough throws in the first inning during Monday's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals on May 14, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Whit Merrifield connects on a solo home run in the third inning during Monday's baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays on May 14, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Tampa Bay Rays left fielder Rob Refsnyder couldn't reach a solo home run ball hit by Kansas City Royals' Whit Merrifield in the third inning during Monday's baseball game on May 14, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Whit Merrifield is congratulated in the dugout after hitting a solo home run in the third inning during Monday's baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays on May 14, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Eric Skoglund throws out Tampa Bay Rays' Carlos Gomez at first on a ground out in the fifth inning during Monday's baseball game on May 14, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals first baseman Hunter Dozier runs to first on a ground ball out by Tampa Bay Rays' Rob Refsnyder to end the op of the fifth inning during Monday's baseball game on May 14, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Eric Skoglund during Monday's baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays on May 14, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Salvador Perez couldn’t tag Tampa Bay Rays’ Adeiny Hechavarria at the plate on an RBI single by Matt Duffy in the sixth inning of Monday’s game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Tampa Bay Rays' Adeiny Hechavarria celebrates after scoring at the plate in front of Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez on a single by Matt Duffy in the sixth inning during Monday's baseball game on May 14, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Eric Skoglund walks to the mound as catcher Salvador Perez pleads with home plate umpire Rob Drake after Tampa Bay Rays' Adeiny Hechavarria scored on a single by Matt Duffy in the sixth inning during Monday's baseball game on May 14, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals first baseman Hunter Dozier catches a throw from catcher Salvador Perez chasing back Tampa Bay Rays' Matt Duffy in the sixth inning during Monday's baseball game on May 14, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals second baseman Whit Merrifield tags out Tampa Bay Rays' Matt Duffy trying to steal second in the sixth inning during Monday's baseball game on May 14, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Eric Skoglund throws during Monday's baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays on May 14, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Eric Skoglund acknowledges the applause from the crowd as he is relieved in the eighth inning during Monday's baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays on May 14, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Jason Adam throws in the ninth inning during Monday's baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays on May 14, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Tampa Bay Rays left fielder Rob Refsnyder couldn't reach a triple by Kansas City Royals' Jon Jay in the ninth inning during Monday's baseball game on May 14, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Jon Jay celebrates his ninth inning triple during Monday's baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays on May 14, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Alex Gordon tried to beat the throw to Tampa Bay Rays first baseman C.J. Cron on the last play of the game during Monday's baseball game on May 14, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Sluggerrr takes a hook shot over former University of Kansas guard Devonte' Graham before his first pitch before Monday's baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays on May 14, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Former University of Kansas guard Devonte' Graham throws out the first pitch before Monday's baseball game between the Kansas City Royals and Tampa Bay Rays on May 14, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Sluggerrr dangles his spider on a string in front of Fox Sports Kansas City camera operator John Walston in the first base photo bay during Monday's baseball game between the Kansas City Royals and Tampa Bay Rays on May 14, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
