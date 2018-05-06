Photo gallery: Royals 4, Tigers 2

Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Jakob Junis is greeted in the dugout after being relieved in the eighth inning during Sunday's baseball game against the Detroit Tigers on May 6, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Jakob Junis throws in the first inning during Sunday's baseball game against the Detroit Tigers on May 6, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Matthew Boyd throws in the first inning during Sunday's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals on May 6, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Mike Moustakas follows through on a two run double in the first inning during Sunday's baseball game against the Detroit Tigers on May 6, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Whit Merrifield scores past Detroit Tigers catcher Grayson Greiner on a sacrifice fly by Mike Moustakas in the first inning during Sunday's baseball game on May 6, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Detroit Tigers' Grayson Greiner follows through on his first major league hit while making his major league debut at the plate in the third inning during Sunday's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals on May 6, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Jakob Junis throws in the third inning during Sunday's baseball game against the Detroit Tigers on May 6, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Whit Merrifield pats Jorge Soler on the head after both scored on a double by Mike Moustakas in the third inning during Sunday's baseball game against the Detroit Tigers on May 6, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Detroit Tigers left fielder JaCoby Jones picks up the ball that Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez hit that shortstop Jose Iglesias lost in the sun in the third inning, allowing Mike Moustakas to score, during Sunday's baseball game on May 6, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Mike Moustakas is greeted int eh dugout after scoring on a single by Salvador Perez in the third inning during Sunday's baseball game against the Detroit Tigers on May 6, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez smiles after his single that scored Mike Moustakas in the third inning was lost in the sun by Detroit Tigers shortstop Jose Iglesias during Sunday's baseball game on May 6, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals second baseman Whit Merrifield forces out Detroit Tigers' John Hicks at second and completes the double play on JaCoby Jones in the sixth inning during Sunday's baseball game on May 6, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Jakob Junis gets a pat on the head from second baseman Whit Merrifield as third baseman Mike Moustakas and catcher Drew Butera look on while Junis waits to be received int he eighth inning during Sunday's baseball game against the Detroit Tigers on May 6, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Jakob Junis acknowledges the cheers from the fans after being relieved in the eighth inning during Sunday's baseball game against the Detroit Tigers on May 6, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Jakob Junis during Sunday's baseball game against the Detroit Tigers on May 6, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez delivers the Salvy Splash to Kansas City Royals second baseman Whit Merrifield after the teams 4-2 win during Sunday's baseball game against the Detroit Tigers on May 6, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
