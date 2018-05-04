Photo gallery: Royals 4, Tigers 2

Kansas City Royals' Jorge Soler celebrates his two run single in the eighth inning during Friday's baseball game against the Detroit Tigers on May 4, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Ian Kennedy gets the throw from first baseman Lucas Duda in time for a ground out on Detroit Tigers' Jeimer Candelario in the first inning during Friday's baseball game on May 4, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Francisco Liriano throws in the first inning during Friday's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals on May 4, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Ian Kennedy throws in the second inning during Friday's baseball game against the Detroit Tigers on May 4, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Detroit Tigers' JaCoby Jones tries to get out of the way of a pitch and grounds into a double play in the second inning during Friday's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals on May 4, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Alcides Escobar is forced out at second by Detroit Tigers shortstop Dixon Machado before completing the double play on Whit Merrifield to end the third inning during Friday's baseball game on May 4, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals center fielder Jon Jay is forced out at second by Detroit Tigers shortstop Jose Iglesias on a double play hit into by Lucas Duda to end the fifth inning during Friday's baseball game on May 4, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Ian Kennedy follows through on the last pitch of the Detroit Tigers sixth inning during Friday's baseball game against the on May 4, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. John Hicks flied out to right field to end the top of the sixth.
Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Kevin McCarthy caches the bunt attempt for an out on Detroit Tigers' Jose Iglesias in the seventh inning during Friday's baseball game on May 4, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals shortstop Alcides Escobar tags out Detroit Tigers' James McCann trying to steel second to end the top of the seventh inning during Friday's baseball game on May 4, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez is checked on by head trainer Nick Kenney and manager Ned Yost after taking a foul ball off the neck in the eighth inning during Friday's baseball game against the Detroit Tigers on May 4, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Detroit Tigers' Leonys Martin argues a called third strike with home plate umpire Jeff Nelson in the eighth inning during Friday's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals on May 4, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Detroit Tigers' Victor Reyes and Jeimer Candelario celebrate scoring on a double by JaCoby Jones in the eighth inning during Friday's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals on May 4, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Detroit Tigers' JaCoby Jones follows through on a two run double in the eighth inning during Friday's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals on May 4, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Cheslor Cuthbert scores on a wild pitch from Detroit Tigers relief pitcher Joe Jimenez in the eighth inning during Friday's baseball game on May 4, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Detroit Tigers catcher James McCann talks with relief pitcher Joe Jimenez after a wild pitch scored Kansas City Royals' Cheslor Cuthbert in the eighth inning during Friday's baseball game on May 4, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Whit Merrifield follows through on a sacrifice fly to score Jon Jay in the eight inning during Friday's baseball game against the Detroit Tigers on May 4, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Jon Jay heads for home past Detroit Tigers relief pitcher Joe Jimenez on a sacrifice fly by Whit Merrifield in the eighth inning during Friday's baseball game against the on May 4, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Jorge Soler follows through on a two run single in the eighth inning during Friday's baseball game against the Detroit Tigers on May 4, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
The Kansas City Royals’ Jorge Soler celebrates his two-run single in the eighth inning against the Detroit Tigers on Friday at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Jorge Soler connects on a two run single in the eighth inning during Friday's baseball game against the Detroit Tigers on May 4, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Jorge Soler gets the Salvy Splash from Salvador Perez after the teams 4-2 win over the Detroit Tigers during Friday's baseball game on May 4, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Darth Vader uses the dark side of the force on Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Kevin McCarthy before Friday's baseball game against the Detroit Tigers on May 4, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
