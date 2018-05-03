Photo gallery: Royals 10, Tigers 6

Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez celebrates in the dugout after hitting a two run home run in the third inning during Thursday's baseball game against the Detroit Tigers on May 3, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Eric Skoglund throws in the first inning during Thursday's baseball game against the Detroit Tigers on May 3, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Alcides Escobar snags a line drive for an out on Detroit Tigers' Jeimer Candelario in the first inning during Thursday's baseball game on May 3, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals third baseman Mike Moustakas chases down a ground ball that bounced off his glove before throwing Detroit Tigers' Miguel Cabrera out at first in the first inning during Thursday's baseball game on May 3, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Detroit Tigers shortstop Dixon Machado forces out Kansas City Royals' Whit Merrifield at second but couldn't complete the double play on Jorge Soler in the first inning during Thursday's baseball game on May 3, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Mike Fiers throws in the first inning during Thursday's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals on May 3, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
A Kansas City Royals fan wears his 50th anniversary hat during Thursday's baseball game between the Royals and Detroit Tigers on May 3, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Mike Fiers follows through on a pitch in the first inning during Thursday's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals on May 3, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Jorge Soler dives for home on a single by Lucas Duda in the first inning during Thursday's baseball game against the Detroit Tigers on May 3, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Jorge Soler scores in front of Detroit Tigers catcher James McCann on a single by Lucas Duda in the first inning during Thursday's baseball game on May 3, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Lucas Duda is greeted by first base coach Mitch Maier on an RBI single to score Jorge Soler in the first inning during Thursday's baseball game against the Detroit Tigers on May 3, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Mike Moustakas scores in front of Detroit Tigers catcher James McCann on a single by Jon Jay in the first inning during Thursday's baseball game on May 3, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Jon Jay follows through on an RBI single to score Mike Moustakas in the first inning during Thursday's baseball game against the Detroit Tigers on May 3, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Detroit Tigers' Leonys Martin lays down a bunt single in the third inning during Thursday's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals on May 3, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals third baseman Mike Moustakas throws to first on a bunt single by Detroit Tigers' Leonys Martin in the third inning during Thursday's baseball game on May 3, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Detroit Tigers' Jeimer Candelario connects on a two run double in the third inning during Thursday's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals on May 3, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Detroit Tigers' Dixon Machado and Leonys Martin greet each other after both scored on a double by Jeimer Candelario in the third inning during Thursday's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals on May 3, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Eric Skoglund heads back to the mound after Detroit Tigers' Leonys Martin and Dixon Machado scored on a two run double by Jeimer Candelario in the third inning during Thursday's baseball game on May 3, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Detroit Tigers' Dixon Machado scores in front of Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Eric Skoglund on a two run double by Jeimer Candelario in the third inning during Thursday's baseball game on May 3, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez connects on a two run home run in the third inning during Thursday's baseball game against the Detroit Tigers on May 3, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez is hugged by Mike Moustakas behind Detroit Tigers catcher James McCann after Perez hit a two run home run in the third inning during Thursday's baseball game on May 3, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Alex Gordon connects on a solo home run in the fourth inning during Thursday's baseball game against the Detroit Tigers on May 3, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Alex Gordon follows through on a solo home run in the fourth inning during Thursday's baseball game against the Detroit Tigers on May 3, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Alex Gordon watches his solo home run in the fourth inning during Thursday's baseball game against the Detroit Tigers on May 3, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Fans chase after Kansas City Royals' Alex Gordon's solo home run ball in the fourth inning during Thursday's baseball game against the Detroit Tigers on May 3, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Alex Gordon celebrates in the dugout after hitting a solo home run in the fourth inning during Thursday's baseball game against the Detroit Tigers on May 3, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Scott Barlow throws in the fifth inning during Thursday's baseball game against the Detroit Tigers on May 3, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Detroit Tigers relief pitcher Chad Bell throws in the fifth inning during Thursday's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals on May 3, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Jorge Soler celebrates his solo home run with Mike Moustakas in the fifth inning during Thursday's baseball game against the Detroit Tigers on May 3, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Jorge Soler celebrates in the dugout after his solo home run in the fifth inning during Thursday's baseball game against the Detroit Tigers on May 3, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Jorge Soler connects on a solo home run in the fifth inning during Thursday's baseball game against the Detroit Tigers on May 3, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez scores behind Detroit Tigers catcher James McCann on a single by Lucas Duda in the fifth inning during Thursday's baseball game on May 3, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Lucas Duda follows through on a two run single in the sixth inning during Thursday's baseball game against the Detroit Tigers on May 3, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Alcides Escobar and Jorge Soler are greeted by Jon Jay after Escobar and Soler scored on a single by Lucas Duda in the sixth inning during Thursday's baseball game against the Detroit Tigers on May 3, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Detroit Tigers shortstop Jose Iglesias catches an infield chopper over shortstop Dixon Machado before throwing Kansas City Royals' Whit Merrifield out at first to end the seventh inning during Thursday's baseball game on May 3, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez deposits the Gatorade bucket on Alex Gordon after the teams 10-6 win over the Detroit Tigers during Thursday's baseball game on May 3, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
