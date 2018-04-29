Photo gallery: Royals 5, White Sox 4

Kansas City Royals' Cheslor Cuthbert is congratulated in the dugout after hitting a three run home run in the fifth inning during Sunday's baseball game against the Chicago White Sox on April 29, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Mike Moustakas reaches first before the throw to Chicago White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu on a single in the first inning during Sunday's baseball game on April 29, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Ian Kennedy throws during Sunday's baseball game against the Chicago White Sox on April 29, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Hector Santiago throws in the first inning during Sunday's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals on April 29, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Chicago White Sox second baseman Yoan Moncada caches a shallow fly ball out on Kansas City Royals' Whit Merrifield as right fielder Daniel Palka tried to make the play also in the first inning during Sunday's baseball game on April 29, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals first baseman Cheslor Cuthbert makes the stop on a ground ball out by Chicago White Sox's Leury Garcia in the third inning during Sunday's baseball game on April 29, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson forces out Kansas City Royals' Whit Merrifield and completes the double play on Mike Moustakas in the third inning during Sunday's baseball game on April 29, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Chicago White Sox's Nicky Delmonico follows through on a double in the fourth inning during Sunday's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals on April 29, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Chicago White Sox's Jose Abreu advances to third in front of Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Ian Kennedy, first baseman Cheslor Cuthbert and shortstop Alcides Escobar on a double by Nicky Delmonico in the fourth inning during Sunday's baseball game on April 29, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Chicago White Sox's Daniel Palka follows through on a two run double in the fourth inning during Sunday's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals on April 29, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals right fielder Jorge Soler couldn't catch a two run double off the bat of Chicago White Sox's Daniel Palka in the fourth inning during Sunday's baseball game on April 29, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Chicago White Sox's Jose Abreu and Nicky Delmonico score in front of Kansas City Royals catcher Drew Butera on a double by Daniel Palka in the fourth inning during Sunday's baseball game on April 29, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Hector Santiago waits for Kansas City Royals' Cheslor Cuthbert to round the bases on a solo home run in the fourth inning during Sunday's baseball game on April 29, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Cheslor Cuthbert is congratulated in the dugout after his fourth inning solo home run during Sunday's baseball game against the Chicago White Sox on April 29, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Cheslor Cuthbert celebrates his solo home run in front of Chicago White Sox catcher Omar Narvaez in the fourth inning during Sunday's baseball game on April 29, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez connects on a single in the fifth inning during Sunday's baseball game against the Chicago White Sox on April 29, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Cheslor Cuthbert follows through on a three run home run in the fifth inning during Sunday's baseball game against the Chicago White Sox on April 29, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Cheslor Cuthbert is congratulated by Salvador Perez and Jorge Soler after Cuthbert hit a three run home run in the fifth inning during Sunday's baseball game against the Chicago White Sox on April 29, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Chicago White Sox's Nicky Delmonico celebrates his RBI double to score Jose Abreu in the seventh inning during Sunday's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals on April 29, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals manager Ned Yost relieves relief pitcher Brian Flynn in the seventh inning during Sunday's baseball game against the Chicago White Sox on April 29, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Chicago White Sox starting pitcher James Shields ducks beneath the netting after a foul ball off the bat of teammate Trayce Thompson came into the dugout in the seventh inning during Sunday's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals on April 29, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez is forced out at home by Chicago White Sox catcher Omar Narvaez on a grounder to relief pitcher Luis Avilan by Jon Jay with the bases loaded in the seventh inning during Sunday's baseball game on April 29, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Chicago White Sox catcher Omar Narvaez celebrates as Kansas City Royals' Alex Gordon heads to the dugout after striking out with the bases loaded in the seventh inning during Sunday's baseball game on April 29, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Alcides Escobar is hit by a pitch from Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Bruce Rondon in the eighth inning during Sunday's baseball game on April 29, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Whit Merrifield connects on a single in the eighth inning to score Alcides Escobar during Sunday's baseball game against the Chicago White Sox on April 29, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Alcides Escobar scores in the eighth inning behind Chicago White Sox catcher Omar Narvaez and relief pitcher Bruce Rondon on a single by Whit Merrifield during Sunday's baseball game on April 29, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Blaine Boyer celebrates closing out the ninth inning for a 5-4 win during Sunday's baseball game against the Chicago White Sox on April 29, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
