Photo gallery: Royals 5, White Sox 2

Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez flexes his muscles in front of Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson after a fifth inning double during Saturday's second baseball game of a doubleheader on April 28, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Eric Skoglund throws in the first inning during Saturday's second baseball game of a doubleheader against the Chicago White Sox on April 28, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez talks to Chicago White Sox's Tim Anderson as he crosses home on a solo home run in the first inning during Saturday's second baseball game of a doubleheader on April 28, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez and Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson exchange words at second in the bottom of the first inning as the benches cleared during Saturday's second baseball game of a doubleheader on April 28, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez throws his hands up after the benches cleared in the bottom of the first inning during Saturday's second baseball game of a doubleheader against the Chicago White Sox on April 28, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
The Chicago White Sox and Kansas City Royals meet near second base after both benches cleared in the bottom of the first inning during Saturday's second baseball game of a doubleheader on April 28, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Danny Duffy yells from the dugout as Kansas City Royals' Alex Gordon hits a two run single in the first inning during Saturday's second baseball game of a doubleheader against the Chicago White Sox on April 28, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals' Alex Gordon follows through on a two run single in the first inning during Saturday's second baseball game of a doubleheader against the Chicago White Sox on April 28, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals' Lucas Duda scores in front of Chicago White Sox catcher Omar Narvaez on a two run single by Alex Gordon in the first inning during Saturday's second baseball game of a doubleheader on April 28, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals' Alex Gordon is greeted by first base coach Mitch Maier after reaching first on a two run single in the first inning during Saturday's second baseball game of a doubleheader against the Chicago White Sox on April 28, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Dylan Covey walks back to the mound after giving up a two run single to Kansas City Royals' Alex Gordon in the first inning, during Saturday's second baseball game of a doubleheader on April 28, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez points to Jorge Soler at second after scoring on a double by Soler in the fifth inning during Saturday's second baseball game of a doubleheader against the Chicago White Sox on April 28, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Eric Skoglund celebrates striking out Chicago White Sox's Yoan Moncada to end the top of the seventh inning during Saturday's second baseball game of a doubleheader on April 28, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals second baseman Whit Merrifield forces out Chicago White Sox's Nicky Delmonico and second and completes the double play on Tim Anderson to end the top of the eighth inning during Saturday's second baseball game of a doubleheader on April 28, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals' Alex Gordon gets the first Salvy Splash of the season from Salvador Perez after the teams 5-2 win during Saturday's second baseball game of a doubleheader against the Chicago White Sox on April 28, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez talks to Chicago White Sox's Tim Anderson as he crosses home on a solo home run in the first inning during Saturday's second baseball game of a doubleheader on April 28, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals third baseman Cheslor Cuthbert throws out Chicago White Sox's Matt Davidson on a grounder in the ninth inning during Saturday's second baseball game of a doubleheader on April 28, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Kelvin Herrera and catcher Salvador Perez celebrate closing out the ninth inning for a win during Saturday's second baseball game of a doubleheader against the Chicago White Sox on April 28, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals head grounds keeper Trevor Vance waters the infield before Saturday's second baseball game of a doubleheader against the Chicago White Sox on April 28, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals manager Ned Yost visits with Dr. Mara Schenker, from Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta, Ga., and the trauma team that helped Yost after his fall from a deer stand last year. Schenker threw out the first pitch before Saturday's second baseball game of a doubleheader against the Chicago White Sox on April 28, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals manager Ned Yost visits with Dr. Mara Schenker, from Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta, Ga., and the trauma team that helped Yost after his fall from a deer stand last year. Schenker threw out the first pitch before Saturday's second baseball game of a doubleheader against the Chicago White Sox on April 28, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com