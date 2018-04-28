Photo gallery: White Sox 8, Royals 0 Game 1

Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Trevor Oaks throws during Saturday's first baseball game of a doubleheader against the Chicago White Sox on April 28, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals center fielder Jon Jay runs down a fly ball out on Chicago White Sox's Yolmer Sanchez in the first inning during Saturday's first baseball game of a doubleheader on April 28, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Carson Fulmer throws in the first inning during Saturday's first baseball game of a doubleheader against the Kansas City Royals on April 28, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Jorge Soler breaks his bat on a foul ball in the first inning during Saturday's first baseball game of a doubleheader against the Chicago White Sox on April 28, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Trevor Oaks throws in the second inning during Saturday's first baseball game of a doubleheader against the Chicago White Sox on April 28, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals second baseman Whit Merrifield couldn't catch up to a broken bat single by Chicago White Sox's Matt Davidson in the third inning during Saturday's first baseball game of a doubleheader on April 28, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Chicago White Sox's Matt Davidson breaks his bat on a single in the third inning during Saturday's first baseball game of a doubleheader against the Kansas City Royals on April 28, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Chicago White Sox center fielder Leury Garcia catches a fly ball out against the wall on Kansas City Royals' Mike Moustakas in the third inning during Saturday's first baseball game of a doubleheader on April 28, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Carson Fulmer applauds after center fielder Leury Garcia caught a fly ball out against the wall on Kansas City Royals' Mike Moustakas in the third inning during Saturday's first baseball game of a doubleheader on April 28, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Chicago White Sox's Leury Garcia beats the throw to Kansas City Royals first baseman Lucas Duda on a bunt single in the fourth inning during Saturday's first baseball game of a doubleheader on April 28, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Trevor Oaks receives a visit from pitching coach Cal Eldred in the fourth inning during Saturday's first baseball game of a doubleheader against the Chicago White Sox on April 28, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Chicago White Sox's Yolmer Sanchez follows through on a three run double in the fourth inning during Saturday's first baseball game of a doubleheader against the Kansas City Royals on April 28, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. Sanchez was tagged out at third trying to stretch his double.
Chicago White Sox's Yoan Moncada scores in front of Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Trevor Oaks on a three run double by Chicago White Sox's Yolmer Sanchez in the fourth inning during Saturday's first baseball game of a doubleheader on April 28, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. Sanchez was out at third trying to stretch his double.
Chicago White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu catches an infield pop up for an out on Kansas City Royals' Drew Butera in the fifth inning during Saturday's first baseball game of a doubleheader on April 28, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Whit Merrifield breaks his bat grounding into a double play to end the fifth inning during Saturday's first baseball game of a doubleheader against the Chicago White Sox on April 28, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Eric Stout throws in the seventh inning during Saturday's first baseball game of a doubleheader against the Chicago White Sox on April 28, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Chicago White Sox's Matt Davidson connects on a double in the seventh inning during Saturday's first baseball game of a doubleheader against the Kansas City Royals on April 28, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals manager Ned Yost relieves relief pitcher Eric Stout in the seventh inning during Saturday's first baseball game of a doubleheader against the Chicago White Sox on April 28, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Burch Smith throws in the seventh inning during Saturday's first baseball game of a doubleheader against the Chicago White Sox on April 28, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Chicago White Sox's Daniel Palka follows through on a three run home run in the seventh inning during Saturday's first baseball game of a doubleheader against the Kansas City Royals on April 28, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Chicago White Sox's Daniel Palka is congratulated by Nicky Delmonico after Palka hit a three run home run in the seventh inning during Saturday's first baseball game of a doubleheader against the Kansas City Royals on April 28, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez connects on a double in the eighth inning during Saturday's first baseball game of a doubleheader against the Chicago White Sox on April 28, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Chicago White Sox center fielder Leury Garcia misses a line drive double by Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez in the eighth inning during Saturday's first baseball game of a doubleheader on April 28, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
