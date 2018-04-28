Photo gallery: White Sox 7, Royals 4

Chicago White Sox's Matt Davidson is congratulated by Welington Castillo after Davidson's two run home run in the eleventh inning.
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Danny Duffy throws in the first inning during Friday's baseball game against the Chicago White Sox on April 27, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Danny Duffy tosses out Chicago White Sox's Matt Davidson on a grounder in the first inning during Friday's baseball game on April 27, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Mike Moustakas celebrates with teammates after his solo home run in the first inning during Friday's baseball game against the Chicago White Sox on April 27, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez scores in front of Chicago White Sox catcher Welington Castillo on a double by Kansas City Royals in the first inning during Friday's baseball game on April 27, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Chicago White Sox's Trayce Thompson heads for home past Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Danny Duffy on a triple by Leury Garcia in the second inning during Friday's baseball game on April 27, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Chicago White Sox's Matt Davidson celebrates a two run home run in the eleventh inning during Friday's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals on April 27, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Reynaldo Lopez follows through on a pitch in the third inning during Friday's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals on April 27, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Jorge Soler singles in the third inning during Friday's baseball game against the Chicago White Sox on April 27, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Danny Duffy walks back to the mound with a new ball as Chicago White Sox's Matt Davidson rounds the bases on a fourth inning solo home run during Friday's baseball game on April 27, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Chicago White Sox's Matt Davidson connects on a fourth inning solo home run during Friday's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals on April 27, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Chicago White Sox's Matt Davidson follows through on a fourth inning solo home run during Friday's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals on April 27, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Chicago White Sox's Matt Davidson steps on home in front of Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez on a fourth inning solo home run during Friday's baseball game on April 27, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Chicago White Sox's Trayce Thompson heads for home past Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Danny Duffy on a triple by Adam Engel in the fourth inning during Friday's baseball game on April 27, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Danny Duffy knocks down a line drive by Chicago White Sox's Yolmer Sanchez before throwing him out at first in the fifth inning during Friday's baseball game on April 27, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Reynaldo Lopez watches as Kansas City Royals' Alex Gordon takes first after being hit by a pitch in the sixth inning during Friday's baseball game on April 27, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Chicago White Sox's Leury Garcia celebrates his single in the seventh inning during Friday's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals on April 27, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Kevin McCarthy throws in the seventh inning during Friday's baseball game against the Chicago White Sox on April 27, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Whit Merrifield outpaces Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Aaron Bummer to score on a wild pitch in the seventh inning during Friday's baseball game on April 27, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Chicago White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu couldn't reach a throwing error in the seventh allowing Kansas City Royals' Jorge Soler to advance to second as Mike Moustakas scored on the play, during Friday's baseball game on April 27, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez turns in disgust after being called out looking at strike three in the ninth inning during Friday's baseball game against the Chicago White Sox on April 27, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Tim Hill throws in the tenth inning during Friday's baseball game against the Chicago White Sox on April 27, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Chicago White Sox's Matt Davidson connects on a two run home run in the eleventh inning during Friday's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals on April 27, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Chicago White Sox's Matt Davidson follows through on a two run home run in the eleventh inning during Friday's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals on April 27, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
A fan tries to catch the home run ball of Chicago White Sox designated hitter Matt Davidson as Kansas City Royals right fielder Jorge Soler looks on in the eleventh inning during Friday's baseball game on April 27, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Royals relief pitcher Tim Hill covers his face as the White Sox's Matt Davidson rounds the bases in the eleventh inning.
Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Joakim Soria throws out Kansas City Royals' Alex Gordon on a ground out in the eleventh inning during Friday's baseball game on April 27, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Alcides Escobar breaks his bat on a groundout in the eleventh inning during Friday's baseball game against the Chicago White Sox on April 27, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson throws out Kansas City Royals' Alcides Escobar at first on a ground ball out in the eleventh inning during Friday's baseball game on April 27, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Air Force Technical Sergeant Sean Laffey, from Kearney, Mo, surprises his family on his return from serving in Afghanistan before the start of Friday's baseball game between the Kansas City Royals and Chicago White Sox against the on April 27, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
University of Missouri's Sophie Cunningham and Drew Lock throw out first pitches before Friday's baseball game between the Kansas City Royals and Chicago White Sox on April 27, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Ketchup wins the hotdog race during Friday's baseball game between the Kansas City Royals and Chicago White Sox on April 27, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
