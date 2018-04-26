Photo gallery: White Sox 6, Royals 3

Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Jakob Junis waits with catcher Salvador Perez to be relieved in the sixth inning during Thursday’s game against the Chicago White Sox at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
The sun shines off the top of the Crown Vision scoreboard before Thursday's baseball game between the Kansas City Royals and Chicago White Sox on April 26, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Jakob Junis throws during Thursday's baseball game against the Chicago White Sox on April 26, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Jakob Junis throws during Thursday's baseball game against the Chicago White Sox on April 26, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Chicago White Sox's Yoan Moncada celebrates his first inning solo home run with Yolmer Sanchez during Thursday's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals on April 26, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Chicago White Sox's Yoan Moncada is congratulated after hitting a solo home run in the first inning during Thursday's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals on April 26, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Royals left fielder Alex Gordon runs down a fly ball hit by Yolmer Sanchez of the White Sox in the first inning.
Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Lucas Giolito throws in the first inning during Thursday's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals on April 26, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Lucas Giolito chases Kansas City Royals' Lucas Duda back to first in the second inning during Thursday's baseball game on April 26, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Lucas Giolito throws in the third inning during Thursday's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals on April 26, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
The Chicago White Sox bullpen celebrates as they and Kansas City Royals left fielder Alex Gordon watch the home run ball of Welington Castillo in the fourth inning during Thursday's baseball game on April 26, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Jakob Junis waits for Chicago White Sox's Welington Castillo to round the bases on a solo home run in the fourth inning during Thursday's baseball game on April 26, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Chicago White Sox's Welington Castillo celebrates while rounding the bases on a solo home run in the fourth inning during Thursday's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals on April 26, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Chicago White Sox's Matt Davidson is congratulated by third base coach Nick Capra on a solo home run in the fourth inning during Thursday's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals on April 26, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Mike Moustakas congratulates Jorge Soler on his two run home run in the fourth inning during Thursday's baseball game against the Chicago White Sox on April 26, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Jorge Soler is congratulated after his two run home run in the fourth inning during Thursday's baseball game against the Chicago White Sox on April 26, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Jakob Junis gets a new ball after Chicago White Sox's Trayce Thompson hit a solo home run in the fifth inning during Thursday's baseball game on April 26, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson throws out Kansas City Royals' Ryan Goins at the plate on a fielders choice hit into by Jon Jay in the fifth inning during Thursday's baseball game on April 26, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
White Sox catcher Welington Castillo tags out Royals base runner Ryan Goins at home on a fielder’s choice by Jon Jay in the fifth inning of Thursday’s game.
Chicago White Sox's Matt Davidson follows through on a two run home run in the sixth inning during Thursday's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals on April 26, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Chicago White Sox's Matt Davidson is congratulated by Welington Castillo after Davidson hit a two run home run in the sixth inning during Thursday's baseball game on April 26, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Jakob Junis waits with catcher Salvador Perez and third baseman Mike Moustakas to be relieved in the sixth inning during Thursday's baseball game against the Chicago White Sox on April 26, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Chicago White Sox's Matt Davidson connects on a two-run home run in the sixth inning during Thursday's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals on April 26, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Brian Flynn looses the toss from first baseman Lucas Duda as Chicago White Sox's Yoan Moncada reaches on a single in the seventh inning during Thursday's baseball game on April 26, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals left fielder Alex Gordon runs down an fly ball out on Chicago White Sox's Adam Engel in the seventh inning during Thursday's baseball game on April 26, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Brian Flynn throws in the seventh inning during Thursday's baseball game against the Chicago White Sox on April 26, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals shortstop Alcides Escobar forces out Chicago White Sox's Yoan Moncada at second and completes the double play on Tim Anderson to end the top of the seventh inning during Thursday's baseball game on April 26, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Luis Avilan throws in the seventh inning during Thursday's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals on April 26, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Bruce Rondon throws in the seventh inning during Thursday's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals on April 26, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Alcides Escobar connects on a line drive single to score Salvador Perez in the eighth inning during Thursday's baseball game against the Chicago White Sox on April 26, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez scores in front of Chicago White Sox catcher Welington Castillo as relief pitcher Nate Jones rushes to back up the catcher on a single by Alcides Escobar in the eighth inning during Thursday's baseball game on April 26, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Kelvin Herrera ducks as catcher Salvador Perez tries to catch Chicago White Sox's Adam Engel stealing second in the ninth inning during Thursday's baseball game on April 26, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. Engel was safe at second on the play.
Kansas City Royals right fielder Jorge Soler runs down a fly ball out on Chicago White Sox's Tim Anderson in the ninth inning during Thursday's baseball game on April 26, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Chicago White Sox center fielder Leury Garcia runs down the final out of the game in the ninth inning on Kansas City Royals' Lucas Duda during Thursday's baseball game on April 26, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Joakim Soria and catcher Welington Castillo celebrate the teams 6-3 win over the Kansas City Royals in Thursday's baseball game on April 26, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez before Thursday's baseball game against the Chicago White Sox on April 26, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
