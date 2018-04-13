Photo gallery: Angels 7, Royals 1

Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani rounds the bases on a three run triple in the seventh inning during Thursday's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals on April 12, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Ian Kennedy throws in the first inning during Thursday's baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels on April 12, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Los Angeles Angels' Ian Kinsler rounds the bases in front of Kansas City Royals third baseman Mike Moustakas on a solo home run in the first inning during Thursday's baseball game on April 12, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Los Angeles Angels' Albert Pujols reaches second before the throw to Kansas City Royals shortstop Alcides Escobar on a double in the first inning during Thursday's baseball game on April 12, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Los Angeles Angels' starting pitcher Nick Tropeano throws in the first inning during Thursday's baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels on April 12, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals' Jon Jay connects on a single in the first inning during Thursday's baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels on April 12, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani swings at a strike in the first inning during Thursday's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals on April 12, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. Ohtani struck out in the inning.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Ian Kennedy gets to first before Los Angeles Angels' Ian Kinsler on a roundball to first baseman Lucas Duda in the third inning during Thursday's baseball game on April 12, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Los Angeles Angels' Albert Pujols connects on a fly ball out to end the top of the third inning during Thursday's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals on April 12, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals right fielder Jorge Soler runs down a fly ball out on Los Angeles Angels' Albert Pujols to end the top of the third inning during Thursday's baseball game on April 12, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals right fielder Jorge Soler tips his hat the crowd after running down a fly ball out on Los Angeles Angels' Albert Pujols to end the third inning during Thursday's baseball game on April 12, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals second baseman Ryan Goins congratulates right fielder Jorge Soler after running down a fly ball out on Los Angeles Angels' Albert Pujols to end the top of the third inning during Thursday's baseball game on April 12, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Los Angeles Angels' designated hitter Shohei Ohtani hits a fly ball out to end the top of the fourth inning during Thursday's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals on April 12, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals' Abraham Almonte singles in the fourth inning during Thursday's baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels on April 12, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals' Abraham Almonte singles in the fourth inning during Thursday's baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels on April 12, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals' Lucas Duda slides into third behind Los Angeles Angels third baseman Luis Valbuena on a single by Abraham Almonte in the fourth inning during Thursday's baseball game on April 12, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals' Abraham Almonte reacts to getting doubled up at first on a line drive out by Ryan Goins to end the fourth inning during Thursday's baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels .
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani heads to first after being intentionally walked in the sixth inning during Thursday's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals on April 12, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani acknowledges the first base umpire after reaching first on an intentional walk in the sixth inning during Thursday's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals on April 12, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani tosses his elbow guard to first base coach Alfredo Griffin after being intentionally walked in the sixth inning during Thursday's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals on April 12, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals second baseman Ryan Goins misplays a high infield chopper allowing Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout to reach first in the seventh inning during Thursday's baseball game on April 12, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Los Angeles Angels' Kole Calhoun follows through on a two run single in the seventh inning during Thursday's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals on April 12, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout and Justin Upton greet each other after both scored on a single by Kole Calhoun in the seventh inning during Thursday's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals on April 12, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Blaine Boyer heads back to the mound past catcher Drew Butera after giving up a two run single to Los Angeles Angels' Kole Calhoun in the seventh inning during Thursday's baseball game on April 12, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani connects on a three run triple in the seventh inning during Thursday's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals on April 12, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani slides into third past Kansas City Royals third baseman Mike Moustakas on a three run triple in the seventh inning during Thursday's baseball game on April 12, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani slides into third past Kansas City Royals third baseman Mike Moustakas on a three run triple in the seventh inning during Thursday's baseball game on April 12, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani signals to the dugout at third after a three run triple in the seventh inning during Thursday's baseball game on April 12, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani is congratulated by third base coach Dino Ebel after a three run triple in the seventh inning during Thursday's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals on April 12, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Los Angeles Angels' Kole Calhoun and Andrelton Simmons greet each other behind Kansas City Royals catcher Drew Butera after scoring on a three run triple by Shohei Ohtani in the seventh inning during Thursday's baseball on April 12, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Brandon Maurer looks for a new ball after giving up a three run triple to Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani in the seventh inning during Thursday's baseball game on April 12, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani signals to the dugout after a three run triple in the seventh inning during Thursday's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals on April 12, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Brandon Maurer throws in the eighth inning during Thursday's baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels on April 12, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals' Mike Moustakas follows through on a double in the eighth inning during Thursday's baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels on April 12, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals' Mike Moustakas scores on a single by Lucas Duda in the eighth inning during Thursday's baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels on April 12, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals shortstop Alcides Escobar forces out Los Angeles Angels' Luis Valbuena at second but couldn't complete the double play at first on Shohei Ohtani in the ninth inning during Thursday's baseball game on April 12, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals' Kelvin Herrera is relieved in the ninth inning during Thursday's baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels on April 12, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Burch Smith throws in the ninth inning during Thursday's baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels on April 12, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani stops to sign autographs during batting practice before Thursday's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals on April 12, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com