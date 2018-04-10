Photo gallery: Mariners 8, Royals 3

Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Eric Skoglund waits for a visit to the mound from catcher Drew Butera in the first inning during Tuesday's baseball game against the Seattle Mariners on April 10, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Eric Skoglund throws in the first inning during Tuesday's baseball game against the Seattle Mariners on April 10, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
The setting sun shines in clearing skies before the start of Tuesday's baseball game between the Kansas City Royals and Seattle Mariners on April 10, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Seattle Mariners' Dee Gordon steals second before the tag from Kansas City Royals shortstop Alcides Escobar in the first inning during Tuesday's baseball game on April 10, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Seattle Mariners' Mitch Haniger connects on an RBI single to score Dee Gordon in the first inning during Tuesday's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals on April 10, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Felix Hernandez throws in the first inning during Tuesday's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals on April 10, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Seattle Mariners catcher Mike Marjama falls against the backstop netting chasing a foul ball hit by Kansas City Royals' Mike Moustakas in the first inning during Tuesday's baseball game against the on April 10, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. Marjama missed the ball.
Kansas City Royals' Whit Merrifield advances to third before the tag from Seattle Mariners third baseman Kyle Seager on a fly ball out by Mike Moustakas in the first inning during Tuesday's baseball game against the on April 10, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals second baseman Whit Merrifield forces out Seattle Mariners' Taylor Motter at second but didn't complete the double play on Dee Gordon at first in the second inning during Tuesday's baseball game on April 10, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Seattle Mariners' Jean Segura connects on a two run triple in the second inning during Tuesday's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals on April 10, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Seattle Mariners' Robinson Cano follows through on an RBI double to score Jean Segura in the second inning during Tuesday's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals on April 10, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals right fielder Paulo Orlando chases after an RBI double by Seattle Mariners' Jean Segura in the second inning during Tuesday's baseball game on April 10, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Seattle Mariners' Robinson Cano celebrates his RBI double in front of Kansas City Royals' Cheslor Cuthbert in the second inning during Tuesday's baseball game on April 10, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Seattle Mariners' Daniel Vogelbach scores in front of Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Eric Skoglund on a two run triple by Jean Segura in the second inning during Tuesday's baseball game on April 10, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Seattle Mariners' Dee Gordon scores behind Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Eric Skoglund on a two run triple by Jean Segura in the second inning during Tuesday's baseball game on April 10, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Seattle Mariners' Robinson Cano is hit by a pitch from Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Eric Skoglund in the fourth inning during Tuesday's baseball game on April 10, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Eric Skoglund flips the ball up as Seattle Mariners' Robinson Cano heads to first on a hit batsman from Skoglund in the fourth inning during Tuesday's baseball game on April 10, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Mike Moustakas connects on a two run home run in the fourth inning during Tuesday's baseball game against the Seattle Mariners on April 10, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Felix Hernandez waits for Kansas City Royals' Mike Moustakas to round the bases on a two-run home run in the fourth inning during Tuesday's baseball game on April 10, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Mike Moustakas is congratulated by Whit Merrifield in front of Seattle Mariners catcher Mike Marjama after Moustakas hit a two-run home run in the fourth inning during Tuesday's baseball game on April 10, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Seattle Mariners' Guillermo Heredia is congratulated by third base coach Scott Brosius after Heredia's solo home run in the fifth inning during Tuesday's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals on April 10, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Eric Skoglund waits to be relieved in the fifth inning as catcher Drew Butera and third baseman Mike Moustakas wait on the mound with him during Tuesday's baseball game against the Seattle Mariners on April 10, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Eric Skoglund is relieved in the fifth inning by manager Ned Yost during Tuesday's baseball game against the Seattle Mariners on April 10, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Blaine Boyer throws in the fifth inning during Tuesday's baseball game against the Seattle Mariners on April 10, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals third baseman Mike Moustakas drops a ground ball for an error allowing Seattle Mariners' Mike Marjama to reach first in the fifth inning during Tuesday's baseball game on April 10, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals second baseman Whit Merrifield tags out Seattle Mariners' Mike Marjama trying to steel second in the fifth inning during Tuesday's baseball game on April 10, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Seattle Mariners shortstop Jean Segura forces out Kansas City Royals' Paulo Orlando at second and completes the double play on Alcides Escobar in the fifth inning during Tuesday's baseball game on April 10, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals manager Ned Yost walks back to the dugout after relieving relief pitcher Blaine Boyer in the sixth inning during Tuesday's baseball game against the Seattle Mariners on April 10, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Brian Flynn throws in the sixth inning during Tuesday's baseball game against the Seattle Mariners on April 10, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Robinson Cano scores behind Kansas City catcher Drew Butera on a two-run double by Kyle Seager in the sixth inning during Seattle’s 8-3 victory Tuesday in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Paulo Orlando heads to the dugout after striking out with the bases loaded to end the sixth inning during Tuesday's baseball game against the Seattle Mariners on April 10, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals right fielder Jorge Soler runs down an out on Seattle Mariners' Taylor Motter to end the top of the seventh inning during Tuesday's baseball game on April 10, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
