Photo gallery: White Sox 4, Royals 3

Chicago White Sox's Jose Abreu and Tyler Saladino greet each other in front of Kansas City Royals catcher Drew Butera after both scored on a double by Welington Castillo in the eighth inning during Saturday's baseball game against on March 31, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Ian Kennedy throws in the first inning during Saturday's baseball game against the Chicago White Sox on March 31, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Chicago White Sox's Matt Davidson follows through on an RBI single to score Yoan Moncada in the first inning during Saturday's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals on March 31, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Chicago White Sox's Matt Davidson is greeted at first base on an RBI single to score Yoan Moncada in the first inning during Saturday's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals on March 31, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Lucas Giolito throws in the first inning during Saturday's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals on March 31, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Whit Merrifield is hit by a pitch in the first inning during Saturday's baseball game against the Chicago White Sox on March 31, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Jon Jay scores in front of Chicago White Sox catcher Welington Castillo on a bases loaded walk of Lucas Duda in the fist inning during Saturday's baseball game against on March 31, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Cheslor Cuthbert follows through on a sacrifice fly to score Whit Merrifield in the first inning during Saturday's baseball game against the Chicago White Sox on March 31, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Whit Merrifield scores in front of Chicago White Sox catcher Welington Castillo on a sacrifice fly by Cheslor Cuthbert in the first inning during Saturday's baseball game on March 31, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Chicago White Sox's Matt Davidson reacts to being called out looking at strike three in the third inning during Saturday's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals on March 31, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Starting pitcher Ian Kennedy walks off the field after striking out Chicago White Sox's Matt Davidson to end the top of the third inning during Saturday's game.
Kansas City Royals' Mike Moustakas follows through on a triple in the third inning during Saturday's baseball game against the Chicago White Sox on March 31, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Mike Moustakas dives into third on a triple in the third inning during Saturday's baseball game against the Chicago White Sox on March 31, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Lucas Giolito walks back to the mound after giving up a triple to Kansas City Royals' Mike Moustakas in the third inning during Saturday's baseball game against on March 31, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Mike Moustakas fist bumps third base coach Mike Jirschele in the chest after Moustakas hit a triple in the third inning during Saturday's baseball game against the Chicago White Sox on March 31, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Lucas Duda follows through on an RBI single to score Mike Moustakas in the third inning during Saturday's baseball game against the Chicago White Sox on March 31, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals third baseman Mike Moustakas starts a double play by throwing to second past Chicago White Sox's Yolmer Sanchez on a grounder by Avisail Garcia to end the top of the fifth inning during Saturday's baseball game against on March 31, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals second baseman Whit Merrifield forces out Chicago White Sox's Adam Engel at second and completes the double play on Avisail Garcia to end the top of the fifth inning during Saturday's baseball game against on March 31, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Ian Kennedy walks off the field after forcing Chicago White Sox's Avisail Garcia in to a double play to end the top of the fifth inning during Saturday's baseball game against on March 31, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals right fielder Jon Jay runs down a fly ball out on Chicago White Sox's Nicky Delmonico to end the top of the sixth inning during Saturday's baseball game against on March 31, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Ian Kennedy gets a fist bump from catcher Drew Butera after finishing up the sixth inning during Saturday's baseball game against the Chicago White Sox on March 31, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Justin Grimm throws in the seventh inning during Saturday's baseball game against the Chicago White Sox on March 31, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Chicago White Sox's Yoan Moncada celebrates his solo home run in the eighth inning off Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Brandon Maurer during Saturday's baseball game against on March 31, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Chicago White Sox's Yoan Moncada crosses home in front of Kansas City Royals catcher Drew Butera after Moncada's solo home run in the eighth inning off relief pitcher Brandon Maurer during Saturday's baseball game against on March 31, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals shortstop Alcides Escobar misses picking up a ground ball single by Chicago White Sox's Avisail Garcia in the eighth inning during Saturday's baseball game against on March 31, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Chicago White Sox's Welington Castillo follows through on a two run double in the eighth inning during Saturday's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals on March 31, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Chicago White Sox's Welington Castillo celebrates his two run double in front of Kansas City Royals shortstop Alcides Escobar in the eighth inning during Saturday's baseball game against on March 31, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Brandon Maurer walks back to the mound after giving up a two run double to Chicago White Sox's Welington Castillo in the eighth inning during Saturday's baseball game against on March 31, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Independence Police Officer Tom Wagstaff stands to throw out the first pitch before Saturday's baseball game between the Kansas City Royals and Chicago White Sox on March 31, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. Wagstaff was shot in the head responding to a burglary call in March of 2017.
Chicago White Sox right fielder Avisail Garcia catches a fly ball out on Kansas City Royals' Paulo Orlando in the eighth inning during Saturday's baseball game against on March 31, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Alex Gordon breaks his bat on a single in the ninth inning off Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Joakim Soria during Saturday's baseball game against on March 31, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Alcides Escobar tries to get out of the way of his bunt as Chicago White Sox catcher Welington Castillo picked it up and threw out Alex Gordon at second in the ninth inning during Saturday's baseball game against on March 31, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Joakim Soria warms up his hand between pitches during Saturday's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals on March 31, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Joakim Soria warms up his hand during a visit to the mound in the ninth inning in Saturday's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals on March 31, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
