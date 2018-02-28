Photo gallery: Royals 3, Reds 2

Kansas City Royals' Chase Vallot reaches second on a double in the ninth inning before the tag from Cincinnati Reds Darnell Sweeney during Wednesday's spring training baseball game on February 28, 2018 in Surprise, Arizona.
Kansas City Royals' Jorge Soler breaks his bat on a fly ball out during Wednesday's spring training baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds on February 28, 2018 in Surprise, Arizona.
Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez smilies in the dugout during Wednesday's spring training baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds on February 28, 2018 in Surprise, Arizona.
Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Miguel Almonte throws during Wednesday's spring training baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds on February 28, 2018 in Surprise, Arizona.
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Eric Skoglund throws during Wednesday's spring training baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds on February 28, 2018 in Surprise, Arizona.
Kansas City Royals' Ryan Goins heads to first on a single in the second inning during Wednesday's spring training baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds on February 28, 2018 in Surprise, Arizona.
Kansas City Royals shortstop Alcides Escobar tags out Cincinnati Reds' Phillip Ervin trying to steal second in the third inning during Wednesday's spring training baseball game on February 28, 2018 in Surprise, Arizona.
Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Kevin Lenik throws during Wednesday's spring training baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds on February 28, 2018 in Surprise, Arizona.
Kansas City Royals shortstop Nicky Lopez throws out Cincinnati Reds' Blake Trahan on a groundout in the eighth inning during Wednesday's spring training baseball game on February 28, 2018 in Surprise, Arizona.
Kansas City Royals' Cody Asche follows through on an RBI single to score Tyler Collins in the second inning during Wednesday's spring training baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds on February 28, 2018 in Surprise, Arizona.
Kansas City Royals' Tyler Collins is congratulated after scoring on a single by Cody Asche in the second inning during Wednesday's spring training baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds on February 28, 2018 in Surprise, Arizona.
Kansas City Royals pitching coach Cal Eldred during Wednesday's spring training baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds on February 28, 2018 in Surprise, Arizona.
Kansas City Royals' Tyler Collins follows through on a single in the fourth inning during Wednesday's spring training baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds on February 28, 2018 in Surprise, Arizona.
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Foster Griffin throws during Wednesday's spring training baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds on February 28, 2018 in Surprise, Arizona.
Kansas City Royals right fielder Bubba Starling catches a fly ball out in the fifth inning during Wednesday's spring training baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds on February 28, 2018 in Surprise, Arizona.
Kansas City Royals pitching coach Cal Eldred during Wednesday's spring training baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds on February 28, 2018 in Surprise, Arizona.
Kansas City Royals' Alex Gordon is hit by a pitch in the fifth inning during Wednesday's spring training baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds on February 28, 2018 in Surprise, Arizona.
Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez grounds into a fore out that also scored Cody Asche in the fifth inning during Wednesday's spring training baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds on February 28, 2018 in Surprise, Arizona.
Kansas City Royals' Cody Asche is greeted after scoring on a forced out hit into by Salvador Perez in the fifth inning during Wednesday's spring training baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds on February 28, 2018 in Surprise, Arizona.
Kansas City Royals' Paulo Orlando follows through on a ground rule double in the sixth inning during Wednesday's spring training baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds on February 28, 2018 in Surprise, Arizona.
Kansas City Royals second baseman Jack Lopez fields a ground ball out during Wednesday's spring training baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds on February 28, 2018 in Surprise, Arizona.
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Glenn Sparkman throws during Wednesday's spring training baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds on February 28, 2018 in Surprise, Arizona.
Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Andres Machado throws during Wednesday's spring training baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds on February 28, 2018 in Surprise, Arizona.
Kansas City Royals' Jack Lopez sprints towards first on a sacrifice bunt to move pinch runner Erick Mejia to third in the ninth inning during Wednesday's spring training baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds on February 28, 2018 in Surprise, Arizona.
Kansas City Royals' Humberto Arteaga connects on the game winning single in the ninth inning for a 3-2 win over the Cincinnati Reds during Wednesday's spring training baseball game on February 28, 2018 in Surprise, Arizona.
Kansas City Royals' Humberto Arteaga and Erick Mejia celebrate with teammates after their 3-2 win during Wednesday's spring training baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds on February 28, 2018 in Surprise, Arizona.
Kansas City Royals right fielder Bubba Starling runs down an out on Cincinnati Reds' Phil Gosselin in the fourth inning during Wednesday's spring training baseball game on February 28, 2018 in Surprise, Arizona.
Kansas City Royals Lucas Duda takes part in Wednesday's spring training workout after joining the team on February 28, 2018 in Surprise, Arizona.
Kansas City Royals first baseman Lucas Duda takes ground ball during Wednesday's spring training baseball workout on February 28, 2018 in Surprise, Arizona.
