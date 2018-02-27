Photo Gallery: Royals 14, Mariners 9

Kansas City Royals' Jorge Soler is congratulated after hitting a two run home run in the second inning during Tuesday's spring training baseball game against the Seattle Mariners on February 27, 2018 in Surprise, Arizona.
during Tuesday's spring training baseball game on February 27, 2018 in Surprise, Arizona.
Kansas City Royals pitcher Wily Peralta throws during Tuesday's spring training baseball game against the Seattle Mariners on February 27, 2018 in Surprise, Arizona.
Kansas City Royals pitcher Kelvin Herrera throws in the second inning during Tuesday's spring training baseball game against the Seattle Mariners on February 27, 2018 in Surprise, Arizona.
Kansas City Royals' Cheslor Cuthbert during Tuesday's spring training baseball game against the Seattle Mariners on February 27, 2018 in Surprise, Arizona.
Kansas City Royals' Adalberto Mondesi connects on a forced out that also scores Ryan O'Hearn in the third inning during Tuesday's spring training baseball game against the Seattle Mariners on February 27, 2018 in Surprise, Arizona.
Kansas City Royals' Jorge Soler is greeted by Salvador Perez after Soler's third inning home run during Tuesday's spring training baseball game against the Oakland Athletics on February 27, 2018 in Surprise, Arizona.
Kansas City Royals second baseman Adalberto Mondesi had trouble fielding a ground ball single by Seattle Mariners Tuffy Gosewisch in the first inning during Tuesday's spring training baseball game on February 27, 2018 in Surprise, Arizona.
Kansas City Royals outfielder Jorge Soler during Tuesday's spring training baseball game against the Seattle Mariners on February 27, 2018 in Surprise, Arizona.
Kansas City Royals' Adalberto Mondesi reaches third on a triple in the second inning during Tuesday's spring training baseball game against the Seattle Mariners on February 27, 2018 in Surprise, Arizona.
Kansas City Royals pitcher Kevin McCarthy throws during Tuesday's spring training baseball game against the Seattle Mariners on February 27, 2018 in Surprise, Arizona.
Kansas City Royals pitcher Kevin McCarthy throws during Tuesday's spring training baseball game against the Seattle Mariners on February 27, 2018 in Surprise, Arizona.
Kansas City Royals' Jorge Soler follows through on a third inning home run during Tuesday's spring training baseball game against the Seattle Mariners on February 27, 2018 in Surprise, Arizona.
Kansas City Royals' Jorge Soler is congratulated after his second home run of the game during Tuesday's spring training baseball game against the Seattle Mariners on February 27, 2018 in Surprise, Arizona.
Kansas City Royals' Paulo Orlando and bench coach Dale Sveum fist bump before the start of Tuesday's spring training baseball game against the Seattle Mariners on February 27, 2018 in Surprise, Arizona.
Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez is congratulated after his third inning home run during Tuesday's spring training baseball game against the Seattle Mariners on February 27, 2018 in Surprise, Arizona.
Kansas City Royals outfielder Jorge Bonifacio catches a fly ball out on Daniel Vogelbach during Tuesday's spring training baseball game on February 27, 2018 in Surprise, Arizona.
Kansas City Royals pitcher Eric Stout throws in the fifth inning during Tuesday's spring training baseball game against the Seattle Mariners on February 27, 2018 in Surprise, Arizona.
Kansas City Royals pitcher Eric Stout throws in the fifth inning during Tuesday's spring training baseball game against the Seattle Mariners on February 27, 2018 in Surprise, Arizona.
Kansas City Royals second baseman Whit Merrifield completes the double play to end the fifth inning during Tuesday's spring training baseball game against the Seattle Mariners on February 27, 2018 in Surprise, Arizona.
Kansas City Royals outfielder Bubba Starling follows through on a home run in the sixth inning during Tuesday's spring training baseball game against the Seattle Mariners on February 27, 2018 in Surprise, Arizona.
Kansas City Royals pitcher Tim Hill throws in the ninth inning during Tuesday's spring training baseball game against the Seattle Mariners on February 27, 2018 in Surprise, Arizona.
Kansas City Royals' Ryan Goins follows through on a single in the sixth inning during Tuesday's spring training baseball game against the Seattle Mariners on February 27, 2018 in Surprise, Arizona.
Kansas City Royals pitcher Seth Maness throws in the seventh inning during Tuesday's spring training baseball game against the Seattle Mariners on February 27, 2018 in Surprise, Arizona.
Kansas City Royals pitcher Seth Maness throws in the seventh inning during Tuesday's spring training baseball game against the Seattle Mariners on February 27, 2018 in Surprise, Arizona.
Kansas City Royals outfielder Billy Burns catches a fly ball out on Seattle Mariners Kirk Nieuwenhuis during Tuesday's spring training baseball game on February 27, 2018 in Surprise, Arizona.
Kansas City Royals pitcher Wily Peralta composed himself in the six-run first inning during Tuesday's spring training baseball game against the Seattle Mariners on February 27, 2018 in Surprise, Arizona.
Kansas City Royals first baseman Frank Schwindel picks up the ground ball he knocked down before throwing out Jonathan Mendoza at first in the seventh inning during Tuesday's spring training baseball game on February 27, 2018 in Surprise, Arizona.
Kansas City Royals second baseman Ryan Goins throws out Seatle Mariners Kirk Nieuwenhuis at first on a ground out in the ninth inning during Tuesday's spring training baseball game on February 27, 2018 in Surprise, Arizona.
Kansas City Royals Jason Kendall and Mike Sweeney before Tuesday's spring training baseball game against the Seattle Mariners on February 27, 2018 in Surprise, Arizona.
Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez, right, and bench coach Dale Sveum participate in a pregame dance before Tuesday's spring training baseball game against the Seattle Mariners on February 27, 2018 in Surprise, Arizona.
Kansas City Royals Mike Sweeney, right, and Jason Kendall, left, help turn around a bench in the dugout before the stat of Tuesday's spring training baseball game against the Seattle Mariners on February 27, 2018 in Surprise, Arizona.
Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez follows through on a single to score Whit Merrifield in the first inning during Tuesday's spring training baseball game against the Seattle Mariners on February 27, 2018 in Surprise, Arizona.
Kansas City Royals' Whit Merrifield heads for home on a single by Salvador Perez in the first inning during Tuesday's spring training baseball game against the Seattle Mariners on February 27, 2018 in Surprise, Arizona.
Kansas City Royals' Whit Merrifield is greeted after scoring on a single by Salvador Perez in the fist inning during Tuesday's spring training baseball game against the Seattle Mariners on February 27, 2018 in Surprise, Arizona.
Kansas City Royals bench coach Dale Sveum, left, during Tuesday's spring training baseball game against the Seattle Mariners on February 27, 2018 in Surprise, Arizona.
Kansas City Royals' Paulo Orlando follows through on a single to score Jorge Soler in the first inning during Tuesday's spring training baseball game against the Seattle Mariners on February 27, 2018 in Surprise, Arizona.
Kansas City Royals' Jorge Soler heads for home on a single by Paulo Orlando in the first inning during Tuesday's spring training baseball game against the Seattle Mariners on February 27, 2018 in Surprise, Arizona.
Kansas City Royals' Ryan O'Hearn connects on a home run in the second inning during Tuesday's spring training baseball game against the Seattle Mariners on February 27, 2018 in Surprise, Arizona.
Kansas City Royals' Whit Merrifield slides into third on an RBI triple in the second inning during Tuesday's spring training baseball game against the Seattle Mariners on February 27, 2018 in Surprise, Arizona.
Kansas City Royals' Jorge Soler is congratulated by third base coach Mike Jirschele after Soler hit a home run in the second inning during Tuesday's spring training baseball game on February 27, 2018 in Surprise, Arizona.
Kansas City Royals' Ryan O'Hearn is congratulated by Cheslor Cuthbert after hitting a home run in the second inning during Tuesday's spring training baseball game against the Seattle Mariners on February 27, 2018 in Surprise, Arizona.
Kansas City Royals' Adalberto Mondesi is greeted after scoring on a triple by Whit Merrifield in the second inning during Tuesday's spring training baseball game against the Seattle Mariners on February 27, 2018 in Surprise, Arizona.
A rainbow following a light rain over Surprise Stadium after the Kansas City Royals 14-9 win over the Seattle Mariners during Tuesday's spring training baseball game on February 27, 2018 in Surprise, Arizona.
