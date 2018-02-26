Photo gallery: Royals 10, Giants 6

Kansas City Royals' Erick Mejia points to the dugout after his two run triple in the second inning during Monday's spring training baseball game against the San Francisco Giants on February 26, 2018 in Scottsdale, Arizona.
Kansas City Royals' Erick Mejia follows through on a two run triple in the second inning during Monday's spring training baseball game against the Oakland Athletics on February 26, 2018 in Scottsdale, Arizona.
Kansas City Royals Reggie Sanders, left, and George Brett pose for a photographs between innings of Monday's spring training baseball game against the San Francisco Giants on February 26, 2018 in Scottsdale, Arizona.
Kansas City Royals' Whit Merrifield connects on a double in the first inning during Monday's spring training baseball game San Francisco Giants on February 26, 2018 in Scottsdale, Arizona.
Kansas City Royals' Erick Mejia heads to third on a two run triple in the second inning during Monday's spring training baseball game against the San Francisco Giants on February 26, 2018 in Scottsdale, Arizona.
Kansas City Royals' Adalberto Mondesi autographs a banner for a fan before Monday's spring training baseball game against the San Francisco Giants on February 26, 2018 in Scottsdale, Arizona.
Kansas City Royals' Alcides Escobar follows through on a single in the first inning during Monday's spring training baseball game San Francisco Giants on February 26, 2018 in Scottsdale, Arizona.
Kansas City Royals' Alex Gordon follows through on a sacrifice fly to score Whit Merrifield in the first inning during Monday's spring training baseball game agaisnt the Oakland Athletics on February 26, 2018 in Scottsdale, Arizona.
Kansas City Royals' Whit Merrifield is greeted in the dugout after scoring on a sacrifice fly in the first inning during Monday's spring training baseball game against the San Francisco Giants on February 26, 2018 in Scottsdale, Arizona.
Kansas City Royals' Cody Asche watches his double in the second inning during Monday's spring training baseball game against the San Francisco Giants on February 26, 2018 in Scottsdale, Arizona.
Kansas City Royals pitcher Brian Flynn throws during Monday's spring training baseball game against the San Francisco Giants on February 26, 2018 in Scottsdale, Arizona.
Kansas City Royals' Alex Gordon heads to first on a walk during Monday's spring training baseball game against the San Francisco Giants on February 26, 2018 in Scottsdale, Arizona.
Kansas City Royals first baseman Hunter Dozier runs to first for the out on San Francisco Giants Jarret Parker on a line drive double play in the second inning during Monday's spring training baseball game on February 26, 2018 in Scottsdale, Arizona.
Kansas City Royals pitcher Sam Gaviglio throws during Monday's spring training baseball game against the San Francisco Giants on February 26, 2018 in Scottsdale, Arizona.
Kansas City Royals outfielder Alex Gordon runs down a fly ball out on San Francisco Giants Steven Duggar during Monday's spring training baseball game on February 26, 2018 in Scottsdale, Arizona.
Kansas City Royals' Whit Merrifield rounds the bases on a two run home run during Monday's spring training baseball game against the San Francisco Giants on February 26, 2018 in Scottsdale, Arizona.
Kansas City Royals center fielder Whit Merrifield throws the ball in from the outfield during Monday's spring training baseball game against the San Francisco Giants on February 26, 2018 in Scottsdale, Arizona.
Kansas City Royals' Erick Mejia connects on a double in the fourth inning during Monday's spring training baseball game against the San Francisco Giants on February 26, 2018 in Scottsdale, Arizona.
Kansas City Royals' Erick Mejia celebrates his fourth inning double during Monday's spring training baseball game against the San Francisco Giants on February 26, 2018 in Scottsdale, Arizona.
Kansas City Royals third base coach Mike Jirschele congratulates Whit Merrifield rounding third on a two run home run in the fourth inning during Monday's spring training baseball game against the San Francisco Giants on February 26, 2018 in Scottsdale, Arizona.
Kansas City Royals' Whit Merrifield is congratulated after his two run home run in the fourth inning during Monday's spring training baseball game against the San Francisco Giants on February 26, 2018 in Scottsdale, Arizona.
San Francisco Giants left fielder Jarrett Parker dives for an out during Monday's spring training baseball game against the Kansas City Royals on February 26, 2018 in Scottsdale, Arizona.
Kansas City Royals pitcher Scott Barlow throws during Monday's spring training baseball game against the San Francisco Giants on February 26, 2018 in Scottsdale, Arizona.
Kansas City Royals shortstop Jack Lopez snags a ground out before throwing to first during Monday's spring training baseball game against the Oakland Athletics on February 26, 2018 in Scottsdale, Arizona.
Kansas City Royals shortstop Jack Lopez throws to first on a ground out during Monday's spring training baseball game against the Oakland Athletics on February 26, 2018 in Scottsdale, Arizona.
Kansas City Royals' Ryan O'Hearn is greeted by Humberto Arteaga after O'Hearn scored in the eighth inning during Monday's spring training baseball game against the San Francisco Giants on February 26, 2018 in Scottsdale, Arizona.
Kansas City Royals' Terrance Gore follows through on a two run single in the eighth inning during Monday's spring training baseball game against the San Francisco Giants on February 26, 2018 in Scottsdale, Arizona.
Kansas City Royals pitcher Brad Keller during Monday's spring training baseball game against the San Francisco Giants on February 26, 2018 in Scottsdale, Arizona.
Kansas City Royals' Ryan O'Hearn slides into third on a triple in the eighth inning during Monday's spring training baseball game against the San Francisco Giants on February 26, 2018 in Scottsdale, Arizona.
Kansas City Royals' Cody Asche and Drew Butera head for home on a triple by Erick Mejia in the second inning during Monday's spring training baseball game against the San Francisco Giants on February 26, 2018 in Scottsdale, Arizona.
Kansas City Royals pitcher Sam Gaviglio throws during Monday's spring training baseball game against the San Francisco Giants on February 26, 2018 in Scottsdale, Arizona.
Kansas City Royals' Whit Merrifield watches his two run home run in the fourth inning during Monday's spring training baseball game against the San Francisco Giants on February 26, 2018 in Scottsdale, Arizona.
Kansas City Royals second baseman Erick Mejia tosses a line out double play ball to shortstop Alcides Escobar for the out on San Francisco Giants Orlando Calixte to end the fifth inning during Monday's spring training baseball game on February 26, 2018 in Scottsdale, Arizona.
Kansas City Royals' Bubba Starling jokes with Terrance Gore in the dugout during Monday's spring training baseball game against the San Francisco Giants on February 26, 2018 in Scottsdale, Arizona.
Kansas City Royals pitcher Scott Blewett throws during Monday's spring training baseball game against the San Francisco Giants on February 26, 2018 in Scottsdale, Arizona.
