Dining with Drew: Main course & baseball talk with Royals catcher Butera

Can't go to lunch with a ballplayer? We'll bring one to you: Kansas City Royals catcher Drew Butera. We sat down with him at Garozzo’s Italian Ristorante and (in the second of three episodes) discussed the pleasures of home cooking and leftovers. (We discover one of us is a leftover thief.) And if you pay attention you can see us starting to hit the food wall; lots of deep breathing and more time between bites.
Shane Keyser and Lee Judge The Kansas City Star
Can't go to lunch with a ballplayer? We'll bring one to you: Kansas City Royals catcher Drew Butera. We sat down with him at Garozzo’s Italian Ristorante and (in the first of three episodes) talked about Sicilian Butter, Sicilian Artichokes and why Wade Davis was reluctant to throw the pitch that ended the 2015 World Series. You’ll also learn a little something about baseball etiquette, hear about Alex Gordon’s eating habits and find out what Drew’s name was going to be if his mother hadn’t objected.

After Whit Merrifield drove in pinch runner Ramon Torres in the seventh and Lorenzo Cain gave the Royals some insurance, manager Ned Yost was confident in his bullpen's ability to maintain a 4-2 lead over the Boston Red Sox in the Royals' return to Kansas City on Monday.

Kansas City Royals pitcher Peter Moylan brought an espresso machine into the clubhouse. The popularity grew amongst the players, and now Moylan has taught other players how to use it.

The 24th Annual First Call Celebrity Golf Tournament featuring former Kansas City Royal Willie Wilson was held on Monday at Swope Memorial Golf Course in Kansas City. Former Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Shawn Barber also played the event, which raised money for First Call’s programs to prevent substance abuse and to support individuals and families dealing with substance abuse disorders.