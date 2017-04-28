"Oh player!" Royals coach Rusty Kuntz's hair is real: Morgan Fairchild proves it

On the day that his bobblehead doll was released at Kauffman Stadium, Royals first base coach Rusty Kuntz had a surprise visitor, Morgan Fairchild, to answer the burning question: "Is his hair real?" She responded by using Kuntz's catchphrase: "Oh player!"
Shane Keyser The Kansas City Star

