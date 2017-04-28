"Oh player!" Royals coach Rusty Kuntz's hair is real: Morgan Fairchild proves it
On the day that his bobblehead doll was released at Kauffman Stadium, Royals first base coach Rusty Kuntz had a surprise visitor, Morgan Fairchild, to answer the burning question: "Is his hair real?" She responded by using Kuntz's catchphrase: "Oh player!"
Shane KeyserThe Kansas City Star
More Videos
2:05
"Oh player!" Royals coach Rusty Kuntz's hair is real: Morgan Fairchild proves it
2:25
Royals Eric Hosmer on losing streak: 'You see the frustration levels are pretty high.
1:24
Royals outfielder Jorge Bonifacio ready for first game in Kauffman Stadium
0:32
The Star's 30-second ballpark tour: Guaranteed Rate Field
1:17
Ned Yost on Moustakas at leadoff, offensive struggles
1:48
Royals manager Ned Yost hopeful Jorge Soler can offer help
1:31
What's wrong with the Royals offense? Rustin Dodd explains the numbers
1:16
Ned Yost on sending Mondesi, Orlando to Omaha, calling up Bonifacio, Strahm
1:38
Royals PA announcer Mike McCartney: Calling hot dog race started as a joke
29:16
True Blue Live: Rustin Dodd talks Royals and answers fan questions
1:24
Royals manager Ned Yost on Jason Vargas' dominant start
2:30
Royals manager Ned Yost on hitting slump: 'You have to let them work through it'