Danny Duffy's grandmother also played baseball ... and she was a lefty

Danny Duffy's grandmother Terry Schneider played baseball in the era of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League as chronicled in the movie "A League of Their Own." Schneider, a left-hander, played shortstop and outfield for New York Life Insurance, where she worked during the day. Danny Duffy's arm strength may be attributable to her arm and that of his mother, Deanna, a longtime softball player who played many catch games with her son. Duffy's father, Dan, showed off Schneider's glove.