Danny Duffy's grandmother also played baseball ... and she was a lefty

Danny Duffy's grandmother Terry Schneider played baseball in the era of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League as chronicled in the movie "A League of Their Own." Schneider, a left-hander, played shortstop and outfield for New York Life Insurance, where she worked during the day. Danny Duffy's arm strength may be attributable to her arm and that of his mother, Deanna, a longtime softball player who played many catch games with her son. Duffy's father, Dan, showed off Schneider's glove.
Vahe Gregorian The Kansas City Star

Royals

Kauffman Stadium renovations and additions for 2017

Major renovations to the Kansas City Royals' team store and the Diamond Club at Kauffman Stadium are among the new features that will be ready for fans on opening day. On a sad note, a tribute case to pitcher Yordano Ventura has been added to the Royals Hall of Fame.

Royals Photos & Videos

Crown Chasers episode five: Royals want to reclaim spark that changed a losing culture

In the fifth installment of the six-part video series "Crown Chasers," Sam Mellinger recalls the massive challenge for Kansas City Royals general manager Dayton Moore on his hiring in 2006 to reverse the culture of losing inside the team's clubhouse. Moore did exactly that over the course of eight years by finding players that shared a common trait: baseball players who had a burning desire to be great. They used that attitude to win the World Series in 2015, but need to recapture that attitude and spark in 2017.

Sports Videos