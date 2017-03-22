Crown Chasers episode five: Royals want to reclaim spark that changed a losing culture

In the fifth installment of the six-part video series "Crown Chasers," Sam Mellinger recalls the massive challenge for Kansas City Royals general manager Dayton Moore on his hiring in 2006 to reverse the culture of losing inside the team's clubhouse. Moore did exactly that over the course of eight years by finding players that shared a common trait: baseball players who had a burning desire to be great. They used that attitude to win the World Series in 2015, but need to recapture that attitude and spark in 2017.
David Eulitt and Sam Mellinger The Kansas City Star

Royals

Salvador Perez says he will be ready for opening day

Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez says a second MRI shows no structural damage to his knee and he should be ready for opening day. Later Ned Yost said Perez hyperextended his elbow when he was hurt in a home-plate collision at the World Baseball Classic. But Yost said Perez would only miss a week.

Sports Videos