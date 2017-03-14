Royals will have Rusty Kuntz bobblehead day on April 28

Kansas City Royals special adviser and scout Art Stewart sat down for a conversation with The Star. During the discussion, he talked about his early days as a Yankees scout and story with Yogi Berra and Casey Stengel.
Kansas City Royals players participated in a spring training edition of a Baseball Fantasy Camp for Kids Clinic, that gave youth with special needs an opportunity to learn baseball skills on an adaptive field next to the team's spring training facility in Surprise, Ariz.
Royals manager Ned Yost talks about the expectations he has for the players at this point in spring training. He says this point of Cactus League play is more about working on specific things rather than overall production.