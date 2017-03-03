Royals level the playing field at kids’ spring training fantasy camp

For a few hours this week, a group of children from the Surprise, Ariz., area got to experience what it’s like to play big-league baseball — even though the limitations of their young bodies challenge them while doing everyday tasks.
Players from the Kansas City Royals treated a group of children with special needs to a day without limits at the Baseball Fantasy Camp for Kids in Surprise.
The camp was held at DreamCatcher Park, an adaptive baseball field next door to the stadium where the Royals play during spring training. The field allows children with physical or cognitive disabilities to learn and play baseball without some of the barriers that otherwise would make it difficult or impossible.
Toby Cook, the Royals’ vice president of publicity, said the team has taken part in the Baseball Fantasy Camp for Kids program in the Kansas City area, but this is the first year they’ve done it in Surprise.
The children who participated are in the Buddy program, which is part of the Surprise Community and Recreational Services’ adaptive recreation program.
Comments