Photo gallery: Royals Spring Training Baseball Fantasy Camp for Kids Clinic

Kansas City Royals' Terrance Gore pretends to slide into second as he runs the bases with Victoria Portillo during Thursday's Kansas City Royals Spring Training Baseball Fantasy Camp for Kids Clinic at DreamCatcher Park in Surprise, Arizona. The clinic offered children with special needs a chance to learn from Royals players on a special adaptive field near the teams spring training facility.
Youth line up to practice pitching during Thursday's Kansas City Royals Spring Training Baseball Fantasy Camp for Kids Clinic at DreamCatcher Park in Surprise, Arizona. The clinic offered children with special needs a chance to learn from Royals players on a special adaptive field near the teams spring training facility.
Kansas City Royals catcher Drew Butera catches for youth practicing their pitching during Thursday's Kansas City Royals Spring Training Baseball Fantasy Camp for Kids Clinic at DreamCatcher Park in Surprise, Arizona. The clinic offered children with special needs a chance to learn from Royals players on a special adaptive field near the teams spring training facility.
Kansas City Royals jersey's are lined up to be given to youth during Thursday's Royals Spring Training Baseball Fantasy Camp for Kids Clinic at DreamCatcher Park in Surprise, Arizona. The clinic offered children with special needs a chance to learn from Royals players on a special adaptive field near the teams spring training facility.
Kansas City Royals' Peter O'Brien helps out with hitting practice during Thursday's Kansas City Royals Spring Training Baseball Fantasy Camp for Kids Clinic at DreamCatcher Park in Surprise, Arizona. The clinic offered children with special needs a chance to learn from Royals players on a special adaptive field near the teams spring training facility.
Kansas City Royals center fielder Billy Burns rolls the ball to a youth during Thursday's Kansas City Royals Spring Training Baseball Fantasy Camp for Kids Clinic at DreamCatcher Park in Surprise, Arizona. The clinic offered children with special needs a chance to learn from Royals players on a special adaptive field near the teams spring training facility.
Kansas City Royals' Terrance Gore autographs a shirt during Thursday's Kansas City Royals Spring Training Baseball Fantasy Camp for Kids Clinic at DreamCatcher Park in Surprise, Arizona. The clinic offered children with special needs a chance to learn from Royals players on a special adaptive field near the teams spring training facility.
Kansas City Royals' Peter O'Brien helps out with hitting drills during Thursday's Kansas City Royals Spring Training Baseball Fantasy Camp for Kids Clinic at DreamCatcher Park in Surprise, Arizona. The clinic offered children with special needs a chance to learn from Royals players on a special adaptive field near the teams spring training facility.
Kansas City Royals catcher Drew Butera autographs shirts of participants during Thursday's Kansas City Royals Spring Training Baseball Fantasy Camp for Kids Clinic at DreamCatcher Park in Surprise, Arizona. The clinic offered children with special needs a chance to learn from Royals players on a special adaptive field near the teams spring training facility.
Kansas City Royals' Terrance Gore, top center, joined teammates in a group picture during Thursday's Kansas City Royals Spring Training Baseball Fantasy Camp for Kids Clinic at DreamCatcher Park in Surprise, Arizona. The clinic offered children with special needs a chance to learn from Royals players on a special adaptive field near the teams spring training facility.
