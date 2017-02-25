Missing the World Series in 2016 had many Royals feeling out of their element

Kansas City spent the 2014 and 2015 seasons playing into November and in the World Series.
Colton Dodgson Cronkite News

Crown Chasers: Can the Royals reign again? Episode one of a six-part series

The Royals thrilled Kansas City with a two-season run that culminated with the 2015 World Series championship. But last year’s 81-81 season, plagued by injuries, left fans wanting more. The 2017 season is likely the last that stars Eric Hosmer, Mike Moustakas and Lorenzo Cain will play together in KC. Can they reign again? (Video by David Eulitt, narrated by Sam Mellinger)

Experience the fun of Royals' photo day in video

The annual photo day for Kansas City Royals players in Surprise, Arizona is a two-hour window for team photographers and news agencies. The Royals also have their players sign autographs on memorabilia for the team store and Royals Charities. Catcher Salvador Perez shouted his love to teammate "Lolo," aka Lorenzo Cain during an interview.

