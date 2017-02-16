Photos of Yordano Ventura's wrecked Jeep, crash scene in Dominican Republic

Colonel Diego Pesqueira, spokesman for the Metropolitan Transportation Authority in the Dominican Republic, wonders why Yordano Ventura would have been driving alone on a highway at night that, even in daylight hours, requires caution to navigate. Ventura died January 22, 2017 when his Jeep crashed in the early morning hours outside the town of Juan Adrian. Included in this video of Pesqueira speaking are photos of the Jeep and the place where it crashed.