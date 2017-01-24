Scenes from the funeral procession for Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura in the Dominican Republic

The funeral procession for Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura stopped late Tuesday morning at the place where it all began for Ventura: a baseball field in the Dominican Republic. Under a sunny sky, a marching band played a somber tune. A Dominican Republic flag and a No. 30 Royals jersey were spread over Ventura’s casket at Estadio Municipal in Las Terrenas, where a young Yordano learned to play baseball.