Yordano Ventura's funeral procession in the Dominican Republic

The Kansas City Star reporters Blair Kerkhoff and Rustin Dodd and columnist Vahe Gregorian shared their memories of Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura during a Facebook Live broadcast on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017. Ventura was killed in a car wreck in his native Dominican Republic this weekend.
Kansas City Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura, who mesmerized fans with his precocious talent, scintillating fastball and fiery swagger, was killed in a traffic crash in his native Dominican Republic, the team confirmed Sunday morning. Ventura was 25. “He was a huge part of the history of The Royals and we’re gonna miss him,” Royals general manager Dayton Moore said.
Kansas City Royals pitcher Danny Duffy, speaking during a press conference on Tuesday, remembered the patience the organization showed him in 2010 when he stepped away from baseball and talked about signing a five-year extension this week.