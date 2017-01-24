Yordano Ventura's funeral procession in the Dominican Republic

Members of the Kansas City Royals are attending Yordano Ventura's funeral in the Dominican Republic today.
John Sleezer and Monty Davis The Kansas City Star

Star reporters remember the life of Yordano Ventura

The Kansas City Star reporters Blair Kerkhoff and Rustin Dodd and columnist Vahe Gregorian shared their memories of Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura during a Facebook Live broadcast on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017. Ventura was killed in a car wreck in his native Dominican Republic this weekend.

Dayton Moore on Yordano Ventura: 'We’re gonna miss him'

Kansas City Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura, who mesmerized fans with his precocious talent, scintillating fastball and fiery swagger, was killed in a traffic crash in his native Dominican Republic, the team confirmed Sunday morning. Ventura was 25. “He was a huge part of the history of The Royals and we’re gonna miss him,” Royals general manager Dayton Moore said.

