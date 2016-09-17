Photo gallery: Royals 3, White Sox 2

Kansas City Royals manager Ned Yost gets the victory Gatorade shower from catcher Salvador Perez after the team won 3-2 over the Chicago White Sox for Yost's 1,000 career win during Saturday's baseball game on September 17, 2016 at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Jason Vargas throws his first pitch back from Tommy John surgery in the first inning during Saturday's baseball game against the Chicago White Sox on September 17, 2016 at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Jason Vargas is greeted by Edinson Volquez after finishing up the third inning with 52 pitches during Saturday's baseball game against the Chicago White Sox on September 17, 2016 at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Chicago White Sox's Tim Anderson scores in front of Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Jason Vargas on a single by Melky Cabrera in the first inning during Saturday's baseball game on September 17, 2016 at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Jason Vargas slaps his glove after Chicago White Sox's Avisail Garcia grounds out to end the top of the first inning during Saturday's baseball game on September 17, 2016 at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals designated hitter Kendrys Morales follows through on a sacrifice fly to score Jarrod Dyson in the first inning during Saturday's baseball game against the Chicago White Sox on September 17, 2016 at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Jarrod Dyson connect son a single in the first inning during Saturday's baseball game against the Chicago White Sox on September 17, 2016 at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Jason Vargas throws in the third inning during Saturday's baseball game against the Chicago White Sox on September 17, 2016 at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Whit Merrifield lays down a bunt single in the first inning during Saturday's baseball game against the Chicago White Sox on September 17, 2016 at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Miguel Gonzalez throws in the second inning during Saturday's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals on September 17, 2016 at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals third baseman Cheslor Cuthbert throws out Kansas City Royals' Daniel Nava at first on a grounder in the fifth inning during Saturday's baseball game on September 17, 2016 at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Dillon Gee throws in the fourth inning during Saturday's baseball game against the Chicago White Sox on September 17, 2016 at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Chicago White Sox third baseman Todd Frazier throws out Kansas City Royals designated hitter Kendrys Morales at first on a grounder in the fourth inning during Saturday's baseball game on September 17, 2016 at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Jarrod Dyson follows through on a single in the fifth inning during Saturday's baseball game against the Chicago White Sox on September 17, 2016 at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Hunter Dozier signals to the dugout after his RBI single scored Alcides Escobar in the fifth inning during Saturday's baseball game against the Chicago White Sox on September 17, 2016 at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Alcides Escobar reaches third ahead of the throw to Chicago White Sox third baseman Todd Frazier in the fifth inning for a triple during Saturday's baseball game on September 17, 2016 at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Alcides Escobar celebrates his fifth inning triple in front of Chicago White Sox third baseman Todd Frazier during Saturday's baseball game on September 17, 2016 at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Hunter Dozier scores behind Chicago White Sox catcher Kevan Smith on a single by Eric Hosmer in the fifth inning during Saturday's baseball game on September 17, 2016 at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Eric Hosmer follows through on an RBI single to score Hunter Dozier in the fifth inning during Saturday's baseball game against the Chicago White Sox on September 17, 2016 at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Eric Hosmer signals to the dugout after his RBI single to score Hunter Dozier in the fifth inning during Saturday's baseball game against the Chicago White Sox on September 17, 2016 at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Chicago White Sox's Jose Abreu connects on a single in the eighth inning during Saturday's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals on September 17, 2016 at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Chicago White Sox's Melky Cabrera follows through on a single in the eighth inning during Saturday's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals on September 17, 2016 at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals manager Ned Yost hands the ball to relief pitcher Joakim Soria in the eighth inning during Saturday's baseball game against the Chicago White Sox on September 17, 2016 at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Joakim Soria follows through on a pitch in the eighth inning during Saturday's baseball game against the Chicago White Sox on September 17, 2016 at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Chicago White Sox's Avisail Garcia hits a chopper that bounced off third base to score Jose Abreu in the eighth inning during Saturday's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals on September 17, 2016 at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Joakim Soria tosses the ball up after Chicago White Sox's Avisail Garcia hit a chopper that bounced off third and scored Jose Abreu in th eighth inning during Saturday's baseball game on September 17, 2016 at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Chicago White Sox's Melky Cabrera sits on third after tripping over it running back to the base while J.B. Shuck was at the plate in the eighth inning during Saturday's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals on September 17, 2016 at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Wade Davis closes the ninth inning during Saturday's baseball game against the Chicago White Sox on September 17, 2016 at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals manager Ned Yost acknowledges the crowd after his 1,000 career win following Saturday's baseball game against the Chicago White Sox on September 17, 2016 at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
