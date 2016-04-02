Can the Royals hold court again? Stories, videos from The Star’s season-opening special section

The Kansas City Star’s annual Royals special section publishes on Sunday, April 3. Grab a printed copy or read and watch the stories here. The 2016 issue focuses on whether the Royals can hold court as World Series champions once again.
Sam Mellinger: As they chase new memories, Royals recall favorite moments from World Series championship season
Vahe Gregorian: Royals show there’s more than one way to celebrate clinching a World Series title
The Escape: The night Wade Davis cemented his status as the best reliever in baseball, by Rustin Dodd
The longest winter: Inside the tense eight weeks when Alex Gordon was not a Royal
Watch ‘Becoming Royal:’ Six spring training video features with Rusty Kuntz, Bubba Starling, George Brett and others
10 pivotal playoff moments that led to World Series crown
Royals seeking to join exclusive three-peat pennant club
Mimicking a champion is a time-honored sports tradition but Royals’ path to success isn’t easily duplicated
Royals about to find out how hard it is to repeat success
Kauffman Stadium gate and parking lot opening times for Royals’ first two games, plus pregame ceremony details
Kauffman Stadium’s new menu items: $19 tempura hamburger, healthier options
Take a look at the changes made to Kauffman Stadium ahead of season opener (with video)
From flags to rings to meeting the President, here are the Royals’ spoils of victory
Royals games will be streamed in Kansas City starting this season
Royals’ Danny Duffy returns to roots in hopes of finding right role in 2016
How the under-appreciated Chris Young found a home with the Royals
A sampling of national opinions on how the Royals will fare this season
Led by Alex Gordon, Royals rank 15th in baseball payroll for 2016 at $137.3 million
Big pitch for Royals’ opening day gets even bigger with ‘smart baseball’
Here is the road trip the 2015 World Series trophy took this offseason
Comments