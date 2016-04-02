Royals

Can the Royals hold court again? Stories, videos from The Star’s season-opening special section

KC looking to repeat as World Series champs

Here’s a look back and ahead to 2016

The Kansas City Star’s annual Royals special section publishes on Sunday, April 3. Grab a printed copy or read and watch the stories here. The 2016 issue focuses on whether the Royals can hold court as World Series champions once again.

Sam Mellinger: As they chase new memories, Royals recall favorite moments from World Series championship season

Vahe Gregorian: Royals show there’s more than one way to celebrate clinching a World Series title

Royals remember what they were thinking after last out of World Series

After Wade Davis got the final out of the World Series, the Royals' celebration was on. The Star's Vahe Gregorian asked several players and coaches what they could remember about the moments after they became champions. Video by John Sleezer, jsleezer@kcstar.com (Final out audio courtesy of Royals Radio Network)

The Escape: The night Wade Davis cemented his status as the best reliever in baseball, by Rustin Dodd

The longest winter: Inside the tense eight weeks when Alex Gordon was not a Royal

Watch ‘Becoming Royal:’ Six spring training video features with Rusty Kuntz, Bubba Starling, George Brett and others

10 pivotal playoff moments that led to World Series crown

Royals seeking to join exclusive three-peat pennant club

Mimicking a champion is a time-honored sports tradition but Royals’ path to success isn’t easily duplicated

Royals about to find out how hard it is to repeat success

Eric Hosmer on his dash to the plate in Game 5 of the World Series

Royals first baseman Eric Hosmer discusses his run home in the ninth inning of Game 5 of the World Series. Video by JOHN SLEEZER | jsleezer@kcstar.com.

Kauffman Stadium gate and parking lot opening times for Royals’ first two games, plus pregame ceremony details

Kauffman Stadium’s new menu items: $19 tempura hamburger, healthier options

Take a look at the changes made to Kauffman Stadium ahead of season opener (with video)

From flags to rings to meeting the President, here are the Royals’ spoils of victory

Royals games will be streamed in Kansas City starting this season

Rusty Kuntz, the Royals' sage of spring training

Episode 2 of "Becoming Royal" features Royals first-base coach Rusty Kuntz, who has worked in the Kansas City organization for nine years and has helped most of the team's core players rise to major-league success. Every spring, a new crop of prospects comes to Surprise and is shown the right way to run the bases or track a fly ball by Kuntz.

Royals’ Danny Duffy returns to roots in hopes of finding right role in 2016

How the under-appreciated Chris Young found a home with the Royals

A sampling of national opinions on how the Royals will fare this season

Led by Alex Gordon, Royals rank 15th in baseball payroll for 2016 at $137.3 million

Big pitch for Royals’ opening day gets even bigger with ‘smart baseball’

Here is the road trip the 2015 World Series trophy took this offseason

Ian Kennedy, new Royals starting pitcher, balances family and baseball

In Episode 3 of "Becoming Royal," newly signed Royals pitcher Ian Kennedy adjusts to life with his new teammates, while making ample time for his other roles as husband and father of four young girls. Kennedy and his wife, Allison, say they make family time a priority while on the road, or at their home in Arizona.

