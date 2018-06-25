Royals' Alcides Escobar is being shifted around the diamond to accommodate prospect Adalberto Mondesi, who was called up earlier this month.
Alcides Escobar in yet another new position in Royals lineup Monday

By Sam McDowell

smcdowell@kcstar.com

June 25, 2018 12:06 PM

For the second time in a week, the most oft-used Royals shortstop of the past decade has a new position.

Third base.

Alcides Escobar was in the Royals’ starting lineup as a third baseman Monday afternoon, with manager Ned Yost giving Mike Moustakas a day off.

Escobar started in center field Friday against the Houston Astros, snapping his streak of 407 straight starts as the Royals shortstop.

He is being shifted around the diamond to accommodate prospect Adalberto Mondesi, who was called up earlier this month. Mondesi is hitting ninth Monday and playing shortstop.

The 3:15 p.m. game is a makeup date with the Angels.

