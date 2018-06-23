Royals longtime shortstop Alcides Escobar 'hits good as a center fielder'

He waved his arms to call for a flyball. He stopped on the first few jogs out of the dugout to explain what he was up to when asked by a curious Astros player or umpire. He received a hat-tip from Alex Gordon on his first and only putout of the game.

But as he made his first career start in center field, little else was unique about the Royals’ Alcides Escobar roaming the Minute Maid Park outfield in Friday night’s 1-0 win over the Astros.

Well, other than the fact Escobar recorded his first two-hit game since May 29 and drew two walks while he was at it.

“I thought Esky looked good in center,” Royals manager Ned Yost said. “He hits good as a center fielder.”

If Escobar felt any kind of despair seeing his streak of 407 consecutive starts at shortstop end — and he admitted no such thing when asked before the game — it wasn’t obvious. He roamed the grass in front of the center-field warning track with ease; he laughed with his teammates, mimicking himself after calling the flyball hit to deep center field by Max Stassi in the third.

“I forgot (I wasn’t at short),” Escobar said after the game.

And he enjoyed getting the chance to experiment at a different position, one he’d only logged two innings at for the Brewers in 2010.

In a way, it was necessary for Escobar to make the move. The Royals figured now was as good a time as any for top prospect Adalberto Mondesi to make a play for the starting job at shortstop. He’s always been the heir apparent at the position.

Escobar signed a one-year deal with the Royals in January to give Mondesi, who’s struggled to stay healthy, a little more time to play consistently at the minor-league level. When he missed playing time because of two injuries early this season, it seemed Mondesi’s opportunity would have to wait even longer.

But a 3-16 record this month inspired the Royals to make a move. Mondesi, in his first major-league start at shortstop, made an error on a ground ball hit by Yuli Gurriel in the eighth inning on Friday. The play was tough, as Mondesi had to range behind second base to grab the ball and throw to Whit Merrifield off-balance.

The error didn’t make a difference in the game.

And the Royals got to see Escobar in a new light.

“When I signed they told me I came to play,” Escobar said. “But the situation that we’re going through right now, it’s not easy.

"It’s a little difficult. We know we have to find ways to win games. Whatever — as long as we win games, that’s the important part. I don’t care if I have to play a different position or anything. I understand. The important thing is to win games.”