Late surge falls short as Royals lose, 3-2, against Rangers

A ninth-inning solo home run by Mike Moustakas wasn't enough for the Kansas City Royals to come from behind as the Texas Rangers win 3-2. The Royals loosing streak was extended to nine games.
Ned Yost on opposing players hanging out after games

Royals manager Ned Yost reflects on how hanging out with opposing players after games has changed from when he was a player. Texas Rangers pitcher Yohander Mendez was demoted after an evening out with Royals players, following Monday night's game.