Royals to play regular season game in Omaha in 2019

The Royals will play a regular-season game against the Detroit Tigers at TD Ameritrade Park before the College World Series in 2019.
A news conference with Commissioner Rob Manfred is scheduled for Thursday at the ballpark in downtown Omaha.
The Associated Press first reported the story, which has been confirmed by The Star.
The 2019 College World Series is scheduled to start on June 14.
The Royals were scheduled to conclude the exhibition season this year against their Class AAA affiliate, the Omaha Storm Chasers, at Werner Park. But the game was rained out.
