How do the Royals stay positive during a struggling season?

Kansas City Royals first base coach Mitch Maier comes to the ballpark every day with the idea that the team is going to win. How does he keep that attitude during a season that produces more losses than wins?
By
Ned Yost on opposing players hanging out after games

Royals

Ned Yost on opposing players hanging out after games

Royals manager Ned Yost reflects on how hanging out with opposing players after games has changed from when he was a player. Texas Rangers pitcher Yohander Mendez was demoted after an evening out with Royals players, following Monday night's game.