Royals draft pick Kowar deals 13 strikeouts in College World Series win over Texas

Florida right-hander Jackson Kowar pitched like there was no tomorrow at the College World Series.
But there is life for the Gators, thanks to Kowar’s 13-strikeout performance in a 6-1 elimination game victory over Texas on Tuesday.
And the anticipation level has risen for the Royals, who made Kowar their second draft choice earlier this month at No. 33 overall.
Kowar twice struck out the side in an effort that lasted 6 2/3 innings. He threw 121 pitches, walked two and allowed five hits. His 13 strikeouts are a career high and the most in a College World Series game since 2010, when Gerrit Cole and Trevor Bauer each fanned 13 for UCLA.
According to ESPN Stats, Kowar was the first in 40 years to strike out as many as 13 in a College World Series game in fewer than seven innings.
Both teams were facing elimination after losing their first games. The Gators fell to Texas Tech with Brady Singer, the Royals’ top pick — No. 18 overall — talking the loss.
Kowar mixed a fastball that constantly hit 96 mph with a change-up and slider that kept Texas hitters off-balance throughout the day Tuesday.
The Longhorns had runners on the corners with one out in the first when Kowar fanned the final two. Texas got two on the fifth, but Kowar ended it by striking out Duke Ellis on a change-up.
He also struck out the side in the third and sixth innings.
Florida will play Thursday and face the loser of a game between Arkansas and Texas Tech.
