Royals trade pitcher Kelvin Herrera for three prospects from the Nationals

Following Monday's June 18, 2018 game, Kansas City Royals players Salvador Perez, Mike Moustakas and manager Ned Yost reflected on pitcher Kelvin Herrera being traded prior to the start of Monday's June 18, 2018 game.
A day after Kansas City Royals second baseman Whit Merrifield took a foul ball off his knee and leaving the game, he's back in the lineup in the designated hitter spot on June 18, 2018 against the Texas Rangers.
Kansas City Royals Mike Moustakas and Danny Duffy were both ejected from Sunday's June 17, 2018 baseball game against the Houston Astros at Kauffman Stadium. Home plate umpire John Tumpane tossed both players at different times from the dugout.
Infielder Adalberto Mondesi and outfielder Rosell Herrera were recalled from Class AAA Omaha and the Kansas City Royals selected the contract of right-hander Wily Peralta from Omaha prior to Sunday's June 17, 2018 game.
Kansas City Royals Jorge Soler's broken bone in his left foot will be re-evaluated in a week. Soler underwent a CT scan following the June 15, 2018 game against the Houston Astros, that showed a broken left first metatarsal.