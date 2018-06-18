Mondesi could earn more playing time with Royals in full rebuilding mode

The topic isn't likely going away — especially not if Adalberto Mondesi continues to show skills like this.

The number of Royals fans calling for the 22-year-old Mondesi to get additional playing time should only grow following the team's 6-3 loss to the Texas Rangers on Monday night.

A bit about the result first. Starter Ian Kennedy allowed a pair of home runs, and KC's offense couldn't overcome an early 5-0 deficit. The Royals dropped their seventh straight game, falling for the 13th time in their last 14 contests.





But for a team that is now 22-50 — and one that further made clear its intentions of rebuilding this season with a trade of closer Kelvin Herrera on Monday night — the biggest intrigue of the season isn't game results at this point. Instead, it's mostly gauging the progress of young players who could be a part of the organization's next contending team.

And that's where Mondesi comes in.

Royals manager Ned Yost made his intentions clear after the Royals recalled Mondesi from Triple A Omaha on Sunday. Yost said, partly because of Mondesi's injury history, that the infielder would not be rushed into a full-time role with a plan of three or four starts per week.

And that's where there could be some future drama. Blocking Mondesi at his natural position — shortstop — is 31-year-old Alcides Escobar, who signed a one-year contract this past offseason. Escobar has especially struggled lately, with his .337 OPS in June ranking last among 188 qualified MLB hitters. Yet he's also started 405 consecutive games, which is the longest current streak in baseball.

So when will the Royals consider giving Escobar a day off for Mondesi at short? Or will they?

It's these types of questions that will continue to interest fans, especially if they continue to see swings like Mondesi showed Monday.

In the third inning, Mondesi picked on a Bartolo Colon inside fastball, one-hopping it off the fence in right for an RBI double. His next plate appearance produced power again, as he drove a Colon pitch 400 feet to center before the Rangers' Delino Deshields raced it down for a catch on the run.

Then, to end the game, Mondesi drove a Keone Kela curveball 412 feet to center. Deshields chased it down at the wall to complete the Rangers' win.

Mondesi's defense was mixed. He made a diving stop to take away a hit from Jurickson Profar in the fifth but also threw away a potential double-play turn in the seventh, though he wasn't given an error because Elvis Andrus did not advance from first.

Escobar, for his part, went 1-for-4, after entering the game on a 2-for-44 skid.

Before Monday's game, Yost was asked about his concern level for Escobar's production.

"Who's not in a slump right now on our team? They're all in the same boat," Yost said. "I'm not going to single out one guy when we've hit .180 as a team this month."

The Royals' exact average in June was .183 going into Monday, but the point remained. Yost started Escobar and batted him sixth, remaining patient with his veteran player.

Whether that lasts should continue to be a talking point in the coming days and weeks.