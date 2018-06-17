Six strong innings by Brad Keller not enough in Royals 7-4 loss to Astros

Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Brad Keller pitched six strong innings, but the Houston Astros late scoring gave them a 7-4 win on Sunday June 17, 2018 at Kauffman Stadium.
How Mike Moustakas learned to hit opposite field

Kansas City Royals third baseman Mike Moustakas grew up in the minor leagues a pull hitter, after the 2012 season he began working on hitting opposite field. A technique he needed to learn with the advent of the shift defense.