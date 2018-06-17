Royals Moustakas and Duffy ejected from game against Astros

Kansas City Royals Mike Moustakas and Danny Duffy were both ejected from Sunday's June 17, 2018 baseball game against the Houston Astros at Kauffman Stadium. Home plate umpire John Tumpane tossed both players at different times from the dugout.
How Mike Moustakas learned to hit opposite field

Kansas City Royals third baseman Mike Moustakas grew up in the minor leagues a pull hitter, after the 2012 season he began working on hitting opposite field. A technique he needed to learn with the advent of the shift defense.