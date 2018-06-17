Mondesi, Herrera and Peralta join Royals in Kansas City

Infielder Adalberto Mondesi and outfielder Rosell Herrera were recalled from Class AAA Omaha and the Kansas City Royals selected the contract of right-hander Wily Peralta from Omaha prior to Sunday's June 17, 2018 game.
How Mike Moustakas learned to hit opposite field

Kansas City Royals third baseman Mike Moustakas grew up in the minor leagues a pull hitter, after the 2012 season he began working on hitting opposite field. A technique he needed to learn with the advent of the shift defense.