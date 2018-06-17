Meet the Royals new ‘Mondi,’ Adalberto Mondesi

Kansas City Royals infielder Raúl A. Mondesi has requested to be called by his middle name, Adalberto Mondesi, after being referred to by his first name since being promoted to the major-league team. He is the son of former major-leaguer Raúl Mond
By
Kansas City Royals infielder Raúl A. Mondesi has requested to be called by his middle name, Adalberto Mondesi, after being referred to by his first name since being promoted to the major-league team. He is the son of former major-leaguer Raúl Mond
By

Royals

Royals call up Adalberto Mondesi in series of moves following Soler's toe injury

By Maria Torres

mtorres@kcstar.com

June 17, 2018 10:23 AM

The Royals made a series of roster moves Sunday morning following outfielder Jorge Soler's toe injury.

Infielder Adalberto Mondesi and outfielder Rosell Herrera were recalled from Class AAA Omaha and the Royals selected the contract of right-hander Wily Peralta from Omaha.

To clear space, Soler was put on the 10-day disabled list. He is expected to miss up to six weeks. Right-hander Scott Barlow and infielder Ramon Torres were optioned to Omaha. Left-hander Eric Skoglund was transferred to the 60-day DL to open a 40-man roster spot for Peralta.

Skoglund, who has an elbow sprain, can be reinstated on July 25.

  Comments  