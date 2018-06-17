Royals call up Adalberto Mondesi in series of moves following Soler's toe injury

The Royals made a series of roster moves Sunday morning following outfielder Jorge Soler's toe injury.
Infielder Adalberto Mondesi and outfielder Rosell Herrera were recalled from Class AAA Omaha and the Royals selected the contract of right-hander Wily Peralta from Omaha.
To clear space, Soler was put on the 10-day disabled list. He is expected to miss up to six weeks. Right-hander Scott Barlow and infielder Ramon Torres were optioned to Omaha. Left-hander Eric Skoglund was transferred to the 60-day DL to open a 40-man roster spot for Peralta.
Skoglund, who has an elbow sprain, can be reinstated on July 25.
