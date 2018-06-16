Danny Duffy looking for way to win after 10-2 loss to Astros

Kansas City Royals Jorge Soler's broken bone in his left foot will be re-evaluated in a week. Soler underwent a CT scan following the June 15, 2018 game against the Houston Astros, that showed a broken left first metatarsal.
The Kansas City Royals offense was unable to score despite Jason Hammel pitching into the eighth-inning in 7-0 loss to the Cincinnati Reds. A grand-slam in the ninth-inning by Reds' Adam Duvall provided the final four runs.
Kansas City Royals third baseman Mike Moustakas grew up in the minor leagues a pull hitter, after the 2012 season he began working on hitting opposite field. A technique he needed to learn with the advent of the shift defense.
Hometown hosts Paul Rudd, Rob Riggle, Eric Stonestreet and David Koechner — along with dozens of celebrity guests — braved the heat and brought publicity to their fundraiser for Children's Mercy hospital at Kauffman Stadium Friday afternoon.