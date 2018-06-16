Danny Duffy looking for way to win after 10-2 loss to Astros

Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Danny Duffy wants to focus on finding a way to get team on winning track after 10-2 loss to the Houston Astros on Saturday June 16, 2018.
By
How Mike Moustakas learned to hit opposite field

Royals

How Mike Moustakas learned to hit opposite field

Kansas City Royals third baseman Mike Moustakas grew up in the minor leagues a pull hitter, after the 2012 season he began working on hitting opposite field. A technique he needed to learn with the advent of the shift defense.