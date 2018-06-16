Royals lose to Astros again after Danny Duffy's hiccup in the sixth inning

The Royals’ June swoon continued Saturday as they lost to the Astros 10-2 at Kauffman Stadium.
Royals starter Danny Duffy, who’d begun to rebound from the 6.88 ERA he amassed over his first 10 starts this season, took his first loss since May 19. He hadn’t allowed more than five runs in a game since the Indians shelled him for nine runs on May 13. On Saturday, he allowed seven runs (six earned) on six hits in six innings.
Despite falling behind 2-0 in the first inning when Jose Altuve rocketed a two-run double into the left-field wall, Duffy settled. He retired 11 of the next 12 batters and racked up all five of his strikeouts Saturday along the way.
But an error by third baseman Mike Moustakas in the fifth inning allowed the Astros to tack on the final run of a two-run frame and jump ahead 4-0.
The Royals took two of those runs back in the bottom of the inning, but Duffy couldn’t keep the game within reach.
His chance to build on last week’s performance — he held the Athletics scoreless through seven innings while striking out 10 — evaporated in the sixth inning. He walked Yuli Gurriel on five pitches to start the inning, allowed a one-out single to Marwin Gonzalez and was forced to pay on a high-and-away change-up, a pitch the Astros' Max Stassi launched for a three-run homer and a 7-2 Astros lead.
"Up until that change-up, I was pretty pleased with my outing," Duffy said. "I think you look at the line, it’s going to be a little deceiving in this particular instance. But nonetheless, in six innings I gave up seven runs. Obviously not satisfied with it."
The Astros’ advantage was too steep for the Royals, who have batted just .183 (82 for 448) this month, to overcome.
No team has stopped the Astros in 10 games. They haven’t lost since June 5, when starter Dallas Keuchel allowed the Mariners to score seven runs.
"You make a mistake, they're gonna make you pay," Royals manager Ned Yost said.
Keuchel, the 2015 American League Cy Young award winner, hadn’t even delivered a sharp performance during the Astros’ 10-game winning streak yet. He’d posted a 9.82 ERA in two June starts.
But he met little resistance in Kansas City on Saturday. He allowed six hits, issued one walk and struck out five in six innings.
The two runs the Royals scored against him were unearned. They capitalized on Carlos Correa’s inability to corral a groundball hit by Drew Butera in the bottom of the frame, reaching base in four straight at-bats and getting RBI hits from Whit Merrifield and Moustakas.
The Royals have lost 12 of 14 games this month, including 11 of the last 12.
"It’s not ideal where we’re at right now," Duffy said. "It’s pretty much the opposite of what we drew up coming into the year. We gotta come out of this stretch ourselves."
Roster move to come: The Royals have a few options on the 40-man roster to take the place of the injured Jorge Soler. Rosell Herrera, claimed off waivers from the Reds at the beginning of June, would give the Royals further flexibility in the outfield. Or they could recall Adalberto Mondesi, give him playing time at second base and allow a combination of Alex Gordon, Abraham Almonte, Paulo Orlando and Merrifield to man the outfield in Soler’s absence.
Manager Ned Yost said before Saturday’s loss that the roster addition could also come from Class AA Northwest Arkansas.
Regardless, the Royals will be forced to make another roster decision in two weeks when outfielder Jorge Bonifacio becomes eligible to be reinstated from the restricted list.
Up next: The Royals, who dropped to 22-48, will close the series at 1:15 p.m. Sunday. The Royals' Brad Keller is scheduled to start opposite Lance McCullers Jr.
