Jakob Junis has rough outing in loss to Astros

The Kansas City Royals offense was unable to score despite Jason Hammel pitching into the eighth-inning in 7-0 loss to the Cincinnati Reds. A grand-slam in the ninth-inning by Reds' Adam Duvall provided the final four runs.
Kansas City Royals third baseman Mike Moustakas grew up in the minor leagues a pull hitter, after the 2012 season he began working on hitting opposite field. A technique he needed to learn with the advent of the shift defense.
Hometown hosts Paul Rudd, Rob Riggle, Eric Stonestreet and David Koechner — along with dozens of celebrity guests — braved the heat and brought publicity to their fundraiser for Children's Mercy hospital at Kauffman Stadium Friday afternoon.
Kansas City Royals starter Ian Kennedy goes three innings, giving up eighth runs on seven hits, as the Oakland A's beat the Royals 16-0 on June 1, 2018. Matt Olson and Dustin Fowler each had two home runs on the night for the A's.